Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after burglary reports

A man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Police were called at around 1.30am this morning (Saturday, March 9) to reports of a burglary in Northfield Road, Millfield. Officers attended and a 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.