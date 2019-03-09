Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after burglary reports

A man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Police were called at around 1.30am this morning (Saturday, March 9) to reports of a burglary in Northfield Road, Millfield.

Police news

Police news

Officers attended and a 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.