Peterborough man arrested on suspicion of arson following blaze in Broadway near city centre

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 12:15 BST

Emergency services were called at 5am today (Monday)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze that shut major roads near Peterborough city centre this morning.

Emergency services were called to Broadway, at the junction with Crawthorne Road, at around 5am today following reports of the fire.

Broadway and Crawthorne Road were both closed to traffic while fire crews worked at the scene. Thankfully, no-one was seriously injured in the fire.

Fire crews at the scene this morningFire crews at the scene this morning
Fire crews at the scene this morning
Now police have said they have arrested a 24-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of arson in connection with incident. He remains in police custody.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson added: “We were called at about 5am today (3 March) with reports of a fire at a property in Broadway, Peterborough.

“Emergency services attended the scene, and the road was closed while fire crews tackled the blaze.

“No serious injuries have been reported.”

