Peterborough man arrested in terror raids

A Peterborough man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences.

The 19-year-old man was one of five men arrested by Met Police officers across the country this morning (Monday).

He was arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism under Section 40(1)(b) Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000, and on suspicion of encouraging terrorism, under section 1 of TACT 2000.

Officers are continuing to search properties in Peterborough, Manchester and London in connection with the raids.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Manchester and two men, one aged 22 and one aged 23, were arrested in north London on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism under Section 40(1)(b) Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000.

All five men remain in police custody.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “Searches are currently being carried out a number of addresses in Manchester, Peterborough and north London and the investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command with support from Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW) and Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) colleagues.

“The arrests were part of a pre-planned operation and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in relation to this.

“The arrests are not linked to the attack at Fishmongers’ Hall in London on November 29, nor the forthcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations.”