Peterborough man arrested in connection with stabbing in the city

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough today (Friday)

Officers were called to Crawthorne Street at 8.42am following reports that a man was attacked by four men.

Police at the scene of the stabbing at Crawthorne Street

The 41-year-old victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, before being transferred to Royal Papworth Hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

More: Man fighting for his life after stabbing in Peterborough



Officers are treating this as an isolated incident and have increased patrols in the area.

A 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police at the scene of the stabbing at Crawthorne Street

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police by calling 101, quoting 35/58496/19 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police at the scene of the stabbing at Crawthorne Street