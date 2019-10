A man was arrested in Peterborough city centre on suspicion of a business burglary, bicycle theft and possessing a Class A drug.

The 30-year-old from Peterborough was arrested by Argo Lounge in St Peter’s Arcade at around 10.30pm last night (Monday).

The burglary relates to tills containing cash being stolen from Poli Maxm in Ivatt Way at around 3.30am on Wednesday, October 23.

The man remains in custody.