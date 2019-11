A Peterborough man has been charged with carrying a knife in the city at the weekend.

Airidas Brinklys (20) was arrested yesterday (Sunday) by armed police at about 1am in Northminster.

Brinklys, of Deanscroft, Peterborough, has since been charged with possessing a knife in a public place and released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 28.