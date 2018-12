A man from Peterborough has been arrested after a robbery in West Park Road, Chatteris.

The incident on Friday, December 28 saw two men walk into the home of a man in his 50s who was with his parents. They assaulted him and stole a bank card and mobile phone.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police arrested a 34-year-old man at a property in Chatteris at 10.20am yesterday (Sunday) in connection with the robbery.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.