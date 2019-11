A man from Peterborough has been arrested in connection with a string of keyless car thefts across Cambridgeshire.

Paulius Puras (36) was arrested following a warrant at his home address in Woodhurst Road, Stanground, and has since been charged with conspiring to steal vehicles.

Car theft stock image

It is alleged he stole 17 vehicles.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).