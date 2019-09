A man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of the keyless car theft of an Audi from Lancashire.

The 22-year-old was arrested at around 9am yesterday (Tuesday) after officers stopped a vehicle in Bourges Boulevard.

The Audi which was stopped on Bourges Boulevard. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The man has been released under investigation and the car returned to its original owner, Cambridgeshire police said.