Peterborough man arrested after attempted robbery at Post Office

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to rob a Post Office after a police pursuit.

The 48-year-old from Peterborough was arrested in Palmers Road, Fengate, just before 1pm.

The police helicopter

The police helicopter

He is suspected of attempted robbery at Murrow Post Office at around 10am , as well as of stealing a vehicle from Palmers Road.

Officers were on patrol at 11.42am in Fengate when they spotted a stolen van.

The driver failed to stop for officers and a pursuit began. The driver stopped soon after and fled the scene on foot.

A search for the man was launched by officers, assisted by the NPAS police helicopter and the BCH Dog Unit.

A man was then arrested and is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.