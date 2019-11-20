Peterborough man arrested after attempted robbery at Post Office

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to rob a Post Office after a police pursuit.

The 48-year-old from Peterborough was arrested in Palmers Road, Fengate, just before 1pm.

The police helicopter

He is suspected of attempted robbery at Murrow Post Office at around 10am , as well as of stealing a vehicle from Palmers Road.

Officers were on patrol at 11.42am in Fengate when they spotted a stolen van.

The driver failed to stop for officers and a pursuit began. The driver stopped soon after and fled the scene on foot.

A search for the man was launched by officers, assisted by the NPAS police helicopter and the BCH Dog Unit.

A man was then arrested and is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.