Peterborough man appointed as Deputy Chief Constable

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed a Peterborough man will be their new deputy chief constable.

Jason Harwin will take over the role. He was born in Peterborough, and is currently Assistant Chief Constable at Cleveland Police.

Jason said: “I’m delighted and extremely humbled to be given this opportunity. I was born in Peterborough and lived in Stamford when I was younger, so it does feel like I am coming home.

“I am really passionate about local policing and how the police work with their partners to provide the very best outcomes for communities. I can’t wait to get started and build on the good work that is already being done in Lincolnshire.”

Jason has been with Cleveland Police as an Assistant Chief Constable for two years. Prior to this he worked at South Yorkshire Police for 25 years in a variety of roles with a focus on local policing and partnership working. Jason was the force’s Head of Business change and a Chief Superintendent for Rotherham during the child sexual exploitation investigations, where he worked to help rebuild confidence in the local authorities.

Jason is currently a strategic commander for firearms incidents and the National Police Chief’s Council lead for Drugs.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable Bill Skelly said: “This is an excellent appointment for our force and Jason’s passion and experience will be incredibly valuable to us. I have every confidence that he will build on the excellent work of our current DCC Craig Naylor, who will be leaving the force in late June to join the National Crime Agency.”

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones added: “Jason will be a great addition to our chief officer team and I’m really pleased to hear of his determination to provide the very best services to local communities, which can only help us to keep people safe.”