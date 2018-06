A Peterborough man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman in her 50s was found with stab wounds in Viney Close, Eastfield, on Saturday evening.

Stephen Leonard (56) of St Michael’s Gate, Parnwell, was charged with attempted murder and attempted grievous bodily harm and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. He has been remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on July 24.

The woman remains in a critical condition.