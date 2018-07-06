Peterborough man appears in court charged with shooting man in the face with air pistol

A man has appeared in court charged with shooting a man in the face with an airgun in a Peterborough street.

Sir William Delamore (45) of Lavender Crescent, Peterborough, is alleged to have shot Quintin Lander in the face with the air pistol yesterday morning.

Delamore appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today (Friday) where he was charged with wounding with intent, possession of an imitation firearm, two counts of possession of an article with a blade and possession of an offensive weapon.

Delamore, wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans, sat listening in the dock during the hearing.

Richard Murrison, prosecuting, said there were two incidents, the first of which was on Wednesday night, when Delamore is said to have threatened the complainant at around 11pm.

It is said Mr Lander and Delamore had another argument the following morning in Lavender Crescent at around 9am - when it is said Delamore pulled the air pistol out, and shot Mr Lander below the eye.

Delamore did not enter a plea to any of the counts during the hearing, and spoke only to confirm his address, date of birth and his nationality as Egyptian/British. The court was told he was born in Cambridgeshire.

Deputy District Judge Robert Roscoe said the case was too serious to be heard at Peterborough Magistrates' Court, and sent the case to Peterborough Crown Court, with the next hearing due to take place on August 3.

Delamore was remanded into custody until the next date, when it is expected he will enter pleas to the charges.