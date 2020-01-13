Peterborough man appears at Norwich Crown Court charged with murder

A man has appeared at Norwich Crown Court charged with murdering a man in Peterborough.

Nicolae Budurus appeared via video link at the court on Friday. Budurus (39) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Audrius Lapinskas on Sunday, January 5.

Police at the scene of the incident

Budurus did not enter a plea during the hearing, and he was remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday, March 16, when it is expected he will enter a plea.

Mr Lapinskas, of Watergall, Bretton, died in hospital after an incident at about 8.50pm in Lincoln Road on January 5. A post mortem showed he had died as a result of injuries sustained in an assault.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting reference 35/1271/20 of 5 January or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.