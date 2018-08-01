Peterborough man alleged to have hit elderly woman in the head with rock during robbery

A man has appeared in court charged with robbing and assaulting a 69-year-old woman in a Peterborough street.

Brandon Cliffe, (20), of Pipe Lane, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) where he was charged following an attack on a woman on Padholme Road on Tuesday evening.

While Cliffe did not formally enter any pleas to one count of robbery and one of assault occassioning actual bodily harm, Rebecca Keogh, defending, said he denied carrying out the attack or robbing the woman.

The incident happened at about 7pm on Tuesday, as the woman was walking home aided by her tartan shopping trolley. It is alleged Cliffe tried to grab the trolley, and following a struggle, it is said he picked up a rock from the floor and hit the woman over the head with it.

Chair Magistrate Michael Sullivan was told the case could only be tried at a Crown Court. He refused bail, and remanded Cliffe into custody.

Cliffe will next appear at Peterborough Crown Court on August 29, when it is expected he will formally enter his pleas.