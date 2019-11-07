Peterborough man admits illegally importing and selling French Bulldogs

Residents are being warned about the risks of buying imported puppies after a Peterborough man admitted a string of offences in relation to selling dogs illegally.

Peter Manher (48) of Grange Road, will face sentence at Peterborough Crown Court after Trading Standards officers found French Bulldogs at his home.

Two of the puppies found by officers

He pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to say a puppy had been imported from Hungary, or that he was a trader engaged in commercial activity. He also admitted importing and selling in excess of 20 dogs from his home without the authority of a licence at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Trading Standards officers found the dogs in July.

They were checked by a vet and received the necessary treatment to ensure they are in good health, before being sent to The Dog’s Trust for rehoming.

Peter Gell, Head of Regulatory Services at Peterborough City Council, said: “The practice of illegally importing animals not only increases the risk of spreading disease to the UK, but it also raises serious welfare concerns for the animals, and in many instances results in additional (quarantine) costs for the unsuspecting purchaser.

“Whenever we obtain evidence suggesting animals have been illegally imported we will look to investigate and prosecute where necessary. We would urge people to be vigilant when buying or re-homing a dog.

“Buying a puppy is a big commitment and I would encourage anyone who is thinking of doing so to read our advice carefully before adding a pet to your family.”