Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - part two

December 20

Alvydas Vaicekauskas (57) of Vere Road, Peterborough

Court news.

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres x2

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Joshua Gibson (28) of Mountbatten Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of items (value unknown from Shell Garage)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £60, costs £122

Anthony Laird (37) of Medworth, Peterborough

Found guilty of theft of lager (value £5.50 from Tesco)

Found guilty of criminal damage of wine (value £34 from Tesco)

Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £39.50

Lauren Barber (19) of Middlefield Road, Sawtry

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £189, victim surcharge £30, costs £100

Graham Dobbie (65) of Milner Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £160, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Marian Dumitru (36) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £6. Six points on licence

Glenn Hagon (59) of Church Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence

Sarah Horton (32) of Eagle Way, Hampton

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Angela O’Reilly (47) of Park Road, Sawtry

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Aurimas Pocjus (32) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Adam Singleton (38) of Ugg Mere Court Road, Ramsey

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Michael Smith (42) of Mill Road, Murrow

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver. Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence

Mamadu Ture (30) of Holdich Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Andrew Garner (43) of Tennison Road, London

Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Tony Mpezeni (49) of Whetstone Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver. Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Mark Sentance (57) of Windmill Street, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found - effect on partner who suffers ill health

Karen Short (43) of West Lake Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

December 23

Zubair Hussain (30) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified;

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (65ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Curfew between 9pm and 9am until February 17 2020. Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Kristal Neale (27) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker - Prison officer

Conditional Discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100