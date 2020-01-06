Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - part two

December 20
Alvydas Vaicekauskas (57) of Vere Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres x2
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Joshua Gibson (28) of Mountbatten Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of items (value unknown from Shell Garage)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £60, costs £122
Anthony Laird (37) of Medworth, Peterborough
Found guilty of theft of lager (value £5.50 from Tesco)
Found guilty of criminal damage of wine (value £34 from Tesco)
Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £39.50
Lauren Barber (19) of Middlefield Road, Sawtry
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £189, victim surcharge £30, costs £100
Graham Dobbie (65) of Milner Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £160, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Marian Dumitru (36) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £6. Six points on licence
Glenn Hagon (59) of Church Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence
Sarah Horton (32) of Eagle Way, Hampton
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
Angela O’Reilly (47) of Park Road, Sawtry
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Aurimas Pocjus (32) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Adam Singleton (38) of Ugg Mere Court Road, Ramsey
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Michael Smith (42) of Mill Road, Murrow
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver. Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence
Mamadu Ture (30) of Holdich Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Andrew Garner (43) of Tennison Road, London
Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Tony Mpezeni (49) of Whetstone Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver. Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Mark Sentance (57) of Windmill Street, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found - effect on partner who suffers ill health
Karen Short (43) of West Lake Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
December 23
Zubair Hussain (30) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified;
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drink driving (65ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Curfew between 9pm and 9am until February 17 2020. Rehabilitation Activity
Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Kristal Neale (27) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker - Prison officer
Conditional Discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100