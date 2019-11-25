Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results - part two

November 15

Damian Reddy (41) of Lyons Court, Chatteris Guilty plea to speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone) Fined £133, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence Julian Rivas Hidalgo (42) of Marriotts Yard, Ramsey Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone) Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence Levi Stewart (30) of Crowland Road, Eye Guilty of driving with no insurance Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence Damaraj Subramaniyan (37) of Limetree Avenue, Peterborough Guilty of driving with no insurance Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence Gavin Thorne (50) of Lyon Walk, Wimblington Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone) Fined £123, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence Andrew Vince (59) of The Hoo, Harlow Guilty of driving with no MOT Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90 Valentinas Vysniauskas (40) of Beechwood Close, Peterborough Guilty of driving with no insurance Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence Terence Watling (46) of Silverster Road, Peterborough Guilty of driving with no insurance Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence Phillip Barnes (40) of Glen Close, Little Bytham Guilty of driving with no insurance Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months Junior Brown (32) of Kevelioc Road, London Guilty of speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone) Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from diving for six months Joshua Elliott (32) of High Street, Ramsey Guilty of driving with no insurance Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence Guilty of driving with no MOT Fined £850, victim surcharge £85, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for seven months Nicholas Fagan (36) of Brambleside, High Wycombe Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for seven months Lee Horspool (45) of Livermore Green, Peterborough Guilty of driving with no insurance Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months Cristi Mustafa (20) of Princes Street, Peterborough Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x2 Fined £1,320, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months Wyed Nazir (35) of Hollowside Road, Peterborough Guilty of driving with no insurance Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months