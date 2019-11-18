Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results - Part two

November 8
Jason Barnfather (21) of Pemberton Terrace, London
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to aggravated vehicle taking
Admits breach of conditional discharge
Jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 180 hours. Compensation £500
Ian Chowles (40) of Charnwood Crescent, Peterborough
Admits breach of suspended sentence (12 weeks suspended for 18 months for theft) by failing to attend Drug Rehabilitation Requirement appointments
Jailed for eight weeks
Shaesta Kauser (31) of Fulham Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Mark Hagger (57) of Winston Way, Farcet
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Samuel Hinch (21) of Louthe Way, Sawtry
Guilty plea to speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £184, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Khurshid Iqbal (53) of Belham Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (84mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £81, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Timothy Jeffs (55) of Printers Pie, Harpsden
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £210, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Ramzadene Abdellouche (18) of St Michael’s Gate, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Haffsa Asim (33) of West Parade, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Miguel Batista Taborda (46) of Bradden Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no seat belt
Fined £30, victim surcharge £30, costs £40
Fiona Baverstock (50) of Stamford Road, Market Deeping
Guilty plea to speeding (53moh in a 30mph zone)
Fined £313, victim surcharge £31, costs £90. Six points on licence
Kerrie Bishop (28) of Station Road, Manea
Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Christine Brown (74) of Wingfield, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £47, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Timothy Buchanan (48) of Hop Row, Haddenham
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Georgia Bunn (24) of New Road, Sutton Bridge
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £30. Three points on licence
Jose Catarino (28) of Rathbone Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty of speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Alan Cochrane (51) of Kingsclere Road, Ramsdell
Guilty plea to speeding (75mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £76, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Stephanie Coenen (29) of Ullswater Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £30. Three points on licence
Glen Connolly (51) of Sandpiper Lane, Wellingborough
Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Karl Crofts (32) of Truman Avenue, March
Guilty plea to driving without a seat belt
Fined £66, victim surcharge £30, costs £90.
Emma Davidson (25) of Hollycroft Road, Emneth
Guilty of driving without a seat belt
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90
Abigail Douglas (31) of Bullock Road, Elton
Guilty of speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Louise Dunne (40) of Archdale Street, King’s Lynn
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Chinada Exeter (31) of Cranemore, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Abigail Fullerton (30) of Herne Road, Ramsey
Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £90. Six points on licence
Loui Gregory (37) of Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough
Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Emily Hardiment (31) of Harlton Close, Peterborough
Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone
Guilty of driving with no MOT
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Arbaz Haroon (21) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no seat belt
Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £40.
Callan Hodgson (27) of Mandeville, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
David Johnson (42) of Orchard End, Bluntisham
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Susan Keily (55) of Coventry Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £40. Three points on licence
Oliver Keohan (57) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Wuqas Khan (22) of Lynton Road, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to comply with a red traffic light
Guilty of driving with an illegal tyre
Fined £660, victim surcharge £44, costs £90. Three points on licence
Adrianna Malkowska (25) of Balintore Rise, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Ronald Miller (53) of Lock Fyne Close, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Thomas Payne (26) of Bankers Walk, Ramsey
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Vasile Purcariu (26) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Nabil Shabbir (33) of Padholme Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (83mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £40. Three points on licence
Carole Smith (49) of Folksworth Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £40. Three points on licence
Margaret Stewart (43) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving with no MOT
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Azim Ud Din (42) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (85mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Saulius Vaiciulis (42) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £40. Three points on licence
Peter Ward (70) of Stoneacre Court, Maidstone
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £40. Three points on licence
Gary White (35) of Wingfield, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (84mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £440, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Jake Williams (26) of Oldbrook, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Katya Yankova (54) of Norfolk Street, Wisbech
Guilty of not wearing a seat belt
Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £90.
Milena Yankova (20) of Norfolk Street, Wisbech
Guilty of being a passenger without a seat belt
Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £90.
Austris Ziedins (28) of Elmfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Najad Ahmady (19) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Algirdas Miksys (24) of Chapel Road, Wisbech
Guilty of driving with no insurance x2
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence x2
Guilty of driving with no MOT x2
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Fabio Rodrigues Machado (22) of Outfield, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months