Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results - Part two

November 8

Jason Barnfather (21) of Pemberton Terrace, London

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to aggravated vehicle taking

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 180 hours. Compensation £500

Ian Chowles (40) of Charnwood Crescent, Peterborough

Admits breach of suspended sentence (12 weeks suspended for 18 months for theft) by failing to attend Drug Rehabilitation Requirement appointments

Jailed for eight weeks

Shaesta Kauser (31) of Fulham Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Mark Hagger (57) of Winston Way, Farcet

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Samuel Hinch (21) of Louthe Way, Sawtry

Guilty plea to speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £184, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Khurshid Iqbal (53) of Belham Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (84mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £81, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Timothy Jeffs (55) of Printers Pie, Harpsden

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £210, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Ramzadene Abdellouche (18) of St Michael’s Gate, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Haffsa Asim (33) of West Parade, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Miguel Batista Taborda (46) of Bradden Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no seat belt

Fined £30, victim surcharge £30, costs £40

Fiona Baverstock (50) of Stamford Road, Market Deeping

Guilty plea to speeding (53moh in a 30mph zone)

Fined £313, victim surcharge £31, costs £90. Six points on licence

Kerrie Bishop (28) of Station Road, Manea

Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Christine Brown (74) of Wingfield, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £47, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Timothy Buchanan (48) of Hop Row, Haddenham

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Georgia Bunn (24) of New Road, Sutton Bridge

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £30. Three points on licence

Jose Catarino (28) of Rathbone Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty of speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Alan Cochrane (51) of Kingsclere Road, Ramsdell

Guilty plea to speeding (75mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £76, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Stephanie Coenen (29) of Ullswater Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £30. Three points on licence

Glen Connolly (51) of Sandpiper Lane, Wellingborough

Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Karl Crofts (32) of Truman Avenue, March

Guilty plea to driving without a seat belt

Fined £66, victim surcharge £30, costs £90.

Emma Davidson (25) of Hollycroft Road, Emneth

Guilty of driving without a seat belt

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90

Abigail Douglas (31) of Bullock Road, Elton

Guilty of speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Louise Dunne (40) of Archdale Street, King’s Lynn

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Chinada Exeter (31) of Cranemore, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Abigail Fullerton (30) of Herne Road, Ramsey

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £90. Six points on licence

Loui Gregory (37) of Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Emily Hardiment (31) of Harlton Close, Peterborough

Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone

Guilty of driving with no MOT

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Arbaz Haroon (21) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no seat belt

Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £40.

Callan Hodgson (27) of Mandeville, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

David Johnson (42) of Orchard End, Bluntisham

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Susan Keily (55) of Coventry Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £40. Three points on licence

Oliver Keohan (57) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Wuqas Khan (22) of Lynton Road, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to comply with a red traffic light

Guilty of driving with an illegal tyre

Fined £660, victim surcharge £44, costs £90. Three points on licence

Adrianna Malkowska (25) of Balintore Rise, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Ronald Miller (53) of Lock Fyne Close, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Thomas Payne (26) of Bankers Walk, Ramsey

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Vasile Purcariu (26) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Nabil Shabbir (33) of Padholme Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (83mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £40. Three points on licence

Carole Smith (49) of Folksworth Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £40. Three points on licence

Margaret Stewart (43) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving with no MOT

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Azim Ud Din (42) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (85mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Saulius Vaiciulis (42) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £40. Three points on licence

Peter Ward (70) of Stoneacre Court, Maidstone

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £40. Three points on licence

Gary White (35) of Wingfield, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (84mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £440, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Jake Williams (26) of Oldbrook, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Katya Yankova (54) of Norfolk Street, Wisbech

Guilty of not wearing a seat belt

Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £90.

Milena Yankova (20) of Norfolk Street, Wisbech

Guilty of being a passenger without a seat belt

Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £90.

Austris Ziedins (28) of Elmfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Najad Ahmady (19) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Algirdas Miksys (24) of Chapel Road, Wisbech

Guilty of driving with no insurance x2

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence x2

Guilty of driving with no MOT x2

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Fabio Rodrigues Machado (22) of Outfield, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months