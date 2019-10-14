Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - Part two

This week the results of offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court has been split into two parts, due to the number of defendants being punished at the court
September 26 (continued)
Halgurd Mawlood (27) of Audley Gate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to having a motor vehicle that did not meet the insurance requirements
Fined £80, victim surcharge £20
Konrad Bartodziej (48) of York Terrace, Wisbech
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £275, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Amy Brown (34) of Weston Miller Drive, Wisbech
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving with no MOT
Fined £780, victim surcharge £78, costs £100. Eight points on licence
Ronald Burton (84) of Guthlac Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £190, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Constantin Cosmin (35) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Stefan Dragut (31) of Westmoreland Gardens, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Olivia Hood (28) of Sandringham Close, Stamford
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence
Santos Despatch Ltd of Coltsfoot Drive, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100
Robert Baughan (41) of Kennedy Street, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £293, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Anushka Daniels (38) of Riseholme, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Christopher Dixon (33) of The Gollow, Ramsey
Guilty of using a mobile phone while driving
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Michael Harding (82) of St Johns Chase, March
Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £131, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Leon Judd (26) of Pandora Drive, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Stefan Lakatos (23) of London Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Joanne Macnally (48) of Dingley Court, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide details relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Viktoria McNeill (34) of Fenton Road, Warboys
Guilty of speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
Perry Otumi (29) of Mayfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Grzegorz Poczatek (29) of Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (85mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Antonio Lopes (50) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
George-eduard Usurelu (19) of Scotney Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Eight points on licence
Edvinas Vilcinskas (27) of Gordon Court, Wisbech
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Scott Wright (47) of Cissbury Ring, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Mikolaj Antoszak (18) of Dosgthorpe Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Jamie Bond (41) of Thackers Way, Market Deeping
Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Gregory Burgess (32) of Overstone Road, Coldham
Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
Mark Chisholm (38) of The Pastures, Cottesmore
Guilty of speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Jonathan De La Bertauche (24) of Main Road, Friday Bridge
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Peter Facuna (39) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
Thomas Gear (34) of Chandlers Way, Ramsey
Guilty of speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
Jill Hanwell (75) of West Street, Oundle
Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
Vjaceslavs Lutinskis (43) of Priory Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving using a mobile phone
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Lukoki Mbunga (50) of Almond Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £272, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Amit Mehta (40) of Alder Road, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Giuseppe Nardino (59) of Whittlesey Road, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
Gary Neaves (45) of Canmore Close, Sawtry
Guilty of speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
Ciara O’Shaughnessy (25) of Red Admiral Court, Little Paxton
Guilty of speeding (75mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £130, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Sabrina Oakley (27) of Medbourne Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Iain Renwick (39) of Stanch Hill Road, Sawtry
Guilty of failing to provide information about the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Kaine Robertson (23) of Ollard Avenue, Wisbech
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence
Robert Rychlik (30) of White Cross, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Ivo Andreev (29) of Huntingdon Road, Chatteris
Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £129, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Louise Barrett (54) of Hadley Road, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x2
Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Krisztofer Horvath (19) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough
Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Gheorghe Porumbaru (39) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Sophie Spink (30) of Crowhurst, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving with no MOT certificate
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
September 30
Karl Jones (28) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of fish items (value £79.23 from Nisa)
Compensation £79.23
Faik Hawrami (50) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Found guilty of assault by beating x2
Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Compensation of £200 (£150 for victim 1, £50 for victim 2)
Waheed Rehman (40) of Peveril Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £100, victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Three points on licence
Tikka Khan (51) of Dunsberry, Peterborough
Guilty plea to racially aggravated assault
Fined £145, victim surcharge £32, costs £120
October 1
Melo Gomes (33) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Shabir)
Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (PC Mandrell)
Fined £170, victim surcharge £32, costs £400. Compensation of £50 to PC Shabir
More Juma(29) of no fixed abode
Found guilty of criminal damage - yellow phone belonging to Cambridgeshire police
Found guilty to driving while disqualified
Found guilty to driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving with no MOT
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for one year
Leigh Rogers (47) of Hereward Road, Spalding
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £55, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Sebastian Stanberry (39) of Albert Avenue, Gedney
Found guilty of driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £350, victim surcharge £30, costs £220. Six points on licence
October 2
Roger Jacobs (47) of Gloucester Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to resisting a police constable
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a police cell to value of £130
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Compensation of £130 to police, £100 to assault victim.
Daniel Jones (28) of Middleham Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage of wire fence to value of £7768.28 belonging to Queensgate
Conditional Discharge for 18 months. Compensation of £7768.28
Leon Wheeler (32) of Linnet, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing waste, namely broken up shed, paint and household items on Woodcroft Road
Guilty plea to depositing waste, namely builders’ waste, paint, wood in Station Road, Ailsworth
Guilty plea to depositing waste, namely builders and garden waste, in Potters Way
Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Compensation £212.53, costs £400