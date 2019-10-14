Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - Part two

This week the results of offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court has been split into two parts, due to the number of defendants being punished at the court

September 26 (continued)

Court News

Halgurd Mawlood (27) of Audley Gate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to having a motor vehicle that did not meet the insurance requirements

Fined £80, victim surcharge £20

Konrad Bartodziej (48) of York Terrace, Wisbech

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £275, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Amy Brown (34) of Weston Miller Drive, Wisbech

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving with no MOT

Fined £780, victim surcharge £78, costs £100. Eight points on licence

Ronald Burton (84) of Guthlac Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £190, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Constantin Cosmin (35) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Stefan Dragut (31) of Westmoreland Gardens, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Olivia Hood (28) of Sandringham Close, Stamford

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence

Santos Despatch Ltd of Coltsfoot Drive, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100

Robert Baughan (41) of Kennedy Street, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (100mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £293, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Anushka Daniels (38) of Riseholme, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Christopher Dixon (33) of The Gollow, Ramsey

Guilty of using a mobile phone while driving

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Michael Harding (82) of St Johns Chase, March

Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £131, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Leon Judd (26) of Pandora Drive, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Stefan Lakatos (23) of London Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Joanne Macnally (48) of Dingley Court, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide details relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Viktoria McNeill (34) of Fenton Road, Warboys

Guilty of speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Perry Otumi (29) of Mayfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Grzegorz Poczatek (29) of Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (85mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Antonio Lopes (50) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

George-eduard Usurelu (19) of Scotney Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Eight points on licence

Edvinas Vilcinskas (27) of Gordon Court, Wisbech

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Scott Wright (47) of Cissbury Ring, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Mikolaj Antoszak (18) of Dosgthorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Jamie Bond (41) of Thackers Way, Market Deeping

Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Gregory Burgess (32) of Overstone Road, Coldham

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Mark Chisholm (38) of The Pastures, Cottesmore

Guilty of speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Jonathan De La Bertauche (24) of Main Road, Friday Bridge

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Peter Facuna (39) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Thomas Gear (34) of Chandlers Way, Ramsey

Guilty of speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Jill Hanwell (75) of West Street, Oundle

Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Vjaceslavs Lutinskis (43) of Priory Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving using a mobile phone

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Lukoki Mbunga (50) of Almond Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £272, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Amit Mehta (40) of Alder Road, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Giuseppe Nardino (59) of Whittlesey Road, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Gary Neaves (45) of Canmore Close, Sawtry

Guilty of speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Ciara O’Shaughnessy (25) of Red Admiral Court, Little Paxton

Guilty of speeding (75mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £130, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Sabrina Oakley (27) of Medbourne Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Iain Renwick (39) of Stanch Hill Road, Sawtry

Guilty of failing to provide information about the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Kaine Robertson (23) of Ollard Avenue, Wisbech

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Six points on licence

Robert Rychlik (30) of White Cross, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Ivo Andreev (29) of Huntingdon Road, Chatteris

Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £129, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Louise Barrett (54) of Hadley Road, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x2

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Krisztofer Horvath (19) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough

Guilty of driving while not wearing a seatbelt

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Gheorghe Porumbaru (39) of Mayors Walk, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Sophie Spink (30) of Crowhurst, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving with no MOT certificate

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

September 30

Karl Jones (28) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of fish items (value £79.23 from Nisa)

Compensation £79.23

Faik Hawrami (50) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Found guilty of assault by beating x2

Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Compensation of £200 (£150 for victim 1, £50 for victim 2)

Waheed Rehman (40) of Peveril Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £100, victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Three points on licence

Tikka Khan (51) of Dunsberry, Peterborough

Guilty plea to racially aggravated assault

Fined £145, victim surcharge £32, costs £120

October 1

Melo Gomes (33) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Shabir)

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (PC Mandrell)

Fined £170, victim surcharge £32, costs £400. Compensation of £50 to PC Shabir

More Juma(29) of no fixed abode

Found guilty of criminal damage - yellow phone belonging to Cambridgeshire police

Found guilty to driving while disqualified

Found guilty to driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving with no MOT

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for one year

Leigh Rogers (47) of Hereward Road, Spalding

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £55, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Sebastian Stanberry (39) of Albert Avenue, Gedney

Found guilty of driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £350, victim surcharge £30, costs £220. Six points on licence

October 2

Roger Jacobs (47) of Gloucester Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to resisting a police constable

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a police cell to value of £130

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Compensation of £130 to police, £100 to assault victim.

Daniel Jones (28) of Middleham Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage of wire fence to value of £7768.28 belonging to Queensgate

Conditional Discharge for 18 months. Compensation of £7768.28

Leon Wheeler (32) of Linnet, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing waste, namely broken up shed, paint and household items on Woodcroft Road

Guilty plea to depositing waste, namely builders’ waste, paint, wood in Station Road, Ailsworth

Guilty plea to depositing waste, namely builders and garden waste, in Potters Way

Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Compensation £212.53, costs £400