Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - part one

December 16
Omar Afzal (30) of Granville Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of numerous items (value £56.14 from Savers)
Fined £36, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Lauren Peek (25) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft (£1,000 from Ishtar Lounge)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody x2
Jailed for six weeks. Compensation £250
Georgina Young (31) of Lilac Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £60 from Tesco)
Admits breach of community order
Community order - Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for six months. Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days.
Compensation £60
Tye Phillips (22) of Cerris Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £84, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
George Warby (50) of Oundle Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft (value unknown from British Heart Foundation)
Guilty plea to entering as a trespasser with intent to steal (from Rivergate Security Office)
Jailed for 12 weeks
Thomas Muffett (34) of Campbell Street, Northampton
Guilty plea to theft of property (value £12,281 from BT Openreach Training Centre)
Guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal of disposal of stolen goods
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85
December 18
Geoffrey Dickerson (75) of Southfields Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to attempting to communicate with a person you believed to be a female aged under 17, and the communication was sexual - namely requesting the child send naked pictures and sending pictures of your genitalia x3
Jailed for 12 months, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Sexual Harm Prevention Order made until further order. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Required to register with police in accordance with Sexual Offences Act 2003 for 10 years
Mohammed Irfan (45) of Sobrite Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence
Mark Denis (23) of Ashville Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to having a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £50
Michaela Kasova (36) of Medbourne Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing waste (mattress and other items) on Belvoir Way
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £245
Lucas Lamb (31) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough
Found guilty of begging in St Peter’s Arcade and other locations he was prohibited from doing by a public spaces protection order
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £100
December 19
Earl Allen (47) of Oundle Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of loitering upon the railway having been asked to leave. Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Jordan Locke (18) of Hinchingbrooke Road, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Curfew for six weeks between 9pm and 7am for six weeks. Compensation of £685
Jasmina McSorley (47) of Drift Road, Stamford
Guilty plea to drink driving (86ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years.
Callum New (20) of Whitwell, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon (metal bar) on a public place
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Community order - Thinking Skills Programme for 30 days, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Fined £50, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Drugs and weapon to be destroyed
Georgina Stone (22) of Violet Way, Yaxley
Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 18/7/20
David Gwede (54) of Waterloo Street, Newcastle
Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £646, victim surcharge £64, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months
Lewis Atkins (28) of Thistle Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 18/7/20
Jordan Cranston (28) of Adams Park Way, Kirkby in Ashfield
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated
Fined £250, compensation £500, costs £85
Katarzyna Lipa (36) of Saunders Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Restraining order for one year. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Sandra Lytkinaite (30) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for 42 months
Calum Martin (28) of Whittlesey Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85, Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Matthew Preston (25) of St Martins Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 18/7/20
William Black (41) of Winyates, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Compensation £120. Restraining order for two years