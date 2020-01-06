Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - part one

December 16

Omar Afzal (30) of Granville Street, Peterborough

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to theft of numerous items (value £56.14 from Savers)

Fined £36, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Lauren Peek (25) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft (£1,000 from Ishtar Lounge)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody x2

Jailed for six weeks. Compensation £250

Georgina Young (31) of Lilac Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £60 from Tesco)

Admits breach of community order

Community order - Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for six months. Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days.

Compensation £60

Tye Phillips (22) of Cerris Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £84, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

George Warby (50) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft (value unknown from British Heart Foundation)

Guilty plea to entering as a trespasser with intent to steal (from Rivergate Security Office)

Jailed for 12 weeks

Thomas Muffett (34) of Campbell Street, Northampton

Guilty plea to theft of property (value £12,281 from BT Openreach Training Centre)

Guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal of disposal of stolen goods

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85

December 18

Geoffrey Dickerson (75) of Southfields Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to attempting to communicate with a person you believed to be a female aged under 17, and the communication was sexual - namely requesting the child send naked pictures and sending pictures of your genitalia x3

Jailed for 12 months, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Sexual Harm Prevention Order made until further order. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Required to register with police in accordance with Sexual Offences Act 2003 for 10 years

Mohammed Irfan (45) of Sobrite Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Mark Denis (23) of Ashville Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to having a vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £50

Michaela Kasova (36) of Medbourne Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing waste (mattress and other items) on Belvoir Way

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £245

Lucas Lamb (31) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough

Found guilty of begging in St Peter’s Arcade and other locations he was prohibited from doing by a public spaces protection order

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £100

December 19

Earl Allen (47) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of loitering upon the railway having been asked to leave. Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Jordan Locke (18) of Hinchingbrooke Road, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Curfew for six weeks between 9pm and 7am for six weeks. Compensation of £685

Jasmina McSorley (47) of Drift Road, Stamford

Guilty plea to drink driving (86ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Callum New (20) of Whitwell, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon (metal bar) on a public place

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Community order - Thinking Skills Programme for 30 days, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Fined £50, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Drugs and weapon to be destroyed

Georgina Stone (22) of Violet Way, Yaxley

Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 18/7/20

David Gwede (54) of Waterloo Street, Newcastle

Guilty plea to drink driving (54ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £646, victim surcharge £64, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months

Lewis Atkins (28) of Thistle Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 18/7/20

Jordan Cranston (28) of Adams Park Way, Kirkby in Ashfield

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated

Fined £250, compensation £500, costs £85

Katarzyna Lipa (36) of Saunders Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Restraining order for one year. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Sandra Lytkinaite (30) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for 42 months

Calum Martin (28) of Whittlesey Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85, Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Matthew Preston (25) of St Martins Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 18/7/20

William Black (41) of Winyates, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Compensation £120. Restraining order for two years