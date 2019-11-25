Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results - part one

November 11
Arturas Kaleinkovas (32) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault
Guilty plea to breaching a deportation order
Jailed for 28 days. Victim surcharge £122
Hope Ikegwurv (60) of Glebe Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £575, victim surcharge £58, costs £300. Six points on licence
Vanda Ramalho (45) of no fixed abode
Found guilty of assault
Absolute discharge
November 12
More Juma (29) of no fixed abode
Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (PC Delmer)
Found guilty of obstructing a constable
Jailed for 24 weeks. Compensation £100
November 13
James Horne (29) of Lythemere, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order x3
Jailed for eight weeks. Costs of £122
Ben Jarvis (39) of Silver Street, Peterborough
Guilty of drink driving (127ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to drink driving (106ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for two years. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Disqualified from driving for five years. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85.
Phillip Kelly (36) of Flag Fen Road, Peterborough
Admits breach of suspended sentence (18 weeks suspended for 24 months) by failing to attend unpaid work
Jailed for 17 weeks
Christopher Chainey (35) of HMP Ranby
Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to bail
Jailed for 18 weeks. Compensation of £200
Qudratullah Akbari (26) of Euromix, Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to selling goods which bore a sign identical to or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark (Richmond tobacco)
Guilty plea to selling goods which bore a sign identical to or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark (Golden Virginia tobacco)
Guilty plea to selling goods which bore a sign identical to or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark (Amber Leaf Tobacco)
Guilty plea to selling a dangerous product x2
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £200. Tobacco to be destroyed
Geoffrey Bointon (68) of Helpston Road, Glinton
Guilty plea to depositing waste (roof sheeting, wood and builder waste in a mini skip) on Great North Road
Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £360
Jergus Gregor (37) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough
Guilty plea to depositing waste (household rubbish) on Langley Bush Road, Upton
Fined £583, victim surcharge £58, costs £550
Martin Upton (52) of Knighton Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £122, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Ashley Varnham (26) of Paston Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence.
Qaraman Amin (34) of Huntly Road, Woodston
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £45. Drugs to be destroyed
Michael Kolesnik (59) of Thomas Street, Sleaford
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drink driving (71ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Susan Stamp (40) of Teal Grove, Cowbit
Guilty plea to driving whilst unfit through drink
Fined £184, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 14/6/20
Ashley Coupland (24) of Silkins Road, Emneth
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 18 months. Thinking Skills Programme and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Six points on licence
Adrian Howard (36) of Crawthorne Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115. Drugs to be destroyed
William Thornton (44) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and tablets (value unknown from Pizza Hut)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value (8.58 from Pizza Hut)
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £115
Vivien Binks (61) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £21, costs £85.
Ramona Engele (21) of Gilpin Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Westwood)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £50
Tammy-Lee Fisher (19) of Morris Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Hall)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £50
Mark Tuck (37) of Glenmor Grove, Middlesbrough
Guilty plea to drink driving (45ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 13/8/20
John Underdown (81) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification requirements (failing to complete notification)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Rhys Pilott (28) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to causing a nuisance to the public
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Guilty plea to persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Guilty plea to outraging public decency
Jailed for 24 weeks