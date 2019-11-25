Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results - part one

November 11

Arturas Kaleinkovas (32) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault

Guilty plea to breaching a deportation order

Jailed for 28 days. Victim surcharge £122

Hope Ikegwurv (60) of Glebe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £575, victim surcharge £58, costs £300. Six points on licence

Vanda Ramalho (45) of no fixed abode

Found guilty of assault

Absolute discharge

November 12

More Juma (29) of no fixed abode

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (PC Delmer)

Found guilty of obstructing a constable

Jailed for 24 weeks. Compensation £100

November 13

James Horne (29) of Lythemere, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order x3

Jailed for eight weeks. Costs of £122

Ben Jarvis (39) of Silver Street, Peterborough

Guilty of drink driving (127ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to drink driving (106ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for two years. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Disqualified from driving for five years. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85.

Phillip Kelly (36) of Flag Fen Road, Peterborough

Admits breach of suspended sentence (18 weeks suspended for 24 months) by failing to attend unpaid work

Jailed for 17 weeks

Christopher Chainey (35) of HMP Ranby

Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to bail

Jailed for 18 weeks. Compensation of £200

Qudratullah Akbari (26) of Euromix, Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to selling goods which bore a sign identical to or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark (Richmond tobacco)

Guilty plea to selling goods which bore a sign identical to or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark (Golden Virginia tobacco)

Guilty plea to selling goods which bore a sign identical to or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark (Amber Leaf Tobacco)

Guilty plea to selling a dangerous product x2

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £200. Tobacco to be destroyed

Geoffrey Bointon (68) of Helpston Road, Glinton

Guilty plea to depositing waste (roof sheeting, wood and builder waste in a mini skip) on Great North Road

Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £360

Jergus Gregor (37) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing waste (household rubbish) on Langley Bush Road, Upton

Fined £583, victim surcharge £58, costs £550

Martin Upton (52) of Knighton Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £122, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Ashley Varnham (26) of Paston Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence.

Qaraman Amin (34) of Huntly Road, Woodston

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £45. Drugs to be destroyed

Michael Kolesnik (59) of Thomas Street, Sleaford

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (71ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Susan Stamp (40) of Teal Grove, Cowbit

Guilty plea to driving whilst unfit through drink

Fined £184, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 14/6/20

Ashley Coupland (24) of Silkins Road, Emneth

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 18 months. Thinking Skills Programme and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Six points on licence

Adrian Howard (36) of Crawthorne Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115. Drugs to be destroyed

William Thornton (44) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and tablets (value unknown from Pizza Hut)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value (8.58 from Pizza Hut)

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £115

Vivien Binks (61) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £21, costs £85.

Ramona Engele (21) of Gilpin Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Westwood)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £50

Tammy-Lee Fisher (19) of Morris Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Hall)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £50

Mark Tuck (37) of Glenmor Grove, Middlesbrough

Guilty plea to drink driving (45ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 13/8/20

John Underdown (81) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification requirements (failing to complete notification)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Rhys Pilott (28) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to causing a nuisance to the public

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Guilty plea to persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Guilty plea to outraging public decency

Jailed for 24 weeks