Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - Part one

November 4
Liam Brooks (22) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough
Admits breach of community order - failing to attend unpaid work session
Jailed for 12 weeks (sentenced for original offences - driving while disqualified x2)
Shona Negus (31) of Derwent Drive, Peterborough
Admits breach of suspended sentence - failing to attend appointments and failing to remain in contact with her officer
Jailed for 25 days (for original sentence - theft of bottles of alcohol (value £232 from Sainsbury’s)
Shaun Wallace (32) of Boyces Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to being found drunk in a highway
Fined £40, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Janis Korabconoks (21) of Claylake, Spalding
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order - 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £420. Disqualified from driving for 32 months - can be reduced by 32 weeks if course completed by 21/9/21
Bruno Te (28) of Fairchild Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence
November 5
Jamie Ault (33) of Doddington Road, Benwick
Admits breach of suspended sentence - failure to comply with curfew
Original suspended sentence extended from 20 weeks suspended for 12 months to 20 weeks suspended for 18 months. Costs of £200
November 6
Pano Panov (39) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to drink driving (56ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32. Disqualified from driving for 15 months
Alan Baxter of Central Avenye, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to take reasonable steps to comply with a notice served on May 21 1019 to make improvements to overgrown front and rear garden within 60 days allowed
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £250.
November 7
Carlitos Balde (30) of Russell Mews, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Six points on licence
Mateusz Chojnacki (20) of Howland, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £320, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Tyrone Collingwood (32) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to being drunk and disorderly
Admits breach of 12 month conditional discharge (imposed for being drunk and disorderly, using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failing to surrender)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days
Mitchell Garner (18) of Watergall, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £75, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Jamie Hardy (21) of Green Lane, Christchurch
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation
Community order - Attendance Centre Requirement of 30 hours. Compensation of £861.26
Amir Hussain (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Admits breach of suspended sentence (driving while disqualified)
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £122.
Rytis Kriukonis (24) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £692, victim surcharge £69, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 1/8/20
Ernestas Morkunas (34) of Stretham Way, Bourne
Guilty plea to drink drive (96ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85, Disqualified from driving for 25 months - can be reduced by 25 weeks if course completed by 5/4/21
David Munetsi (25) of Thongsley, Huntingdon.
Guilty plea to drink driving (43ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 28/12/21
Norman Raza (31) of Robert Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 28/12/21
Andres Sprudzs (31) of Wilford Crescent East, Nottingham
Guilty plea to failing to provide a sample
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 1/8/20
Idnan Tahir (25) of Ledbury Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to stop
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £368, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Nine points on licence
Caroline Fields (43) of Park Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £21
James Lenihan (25) of Deerleep, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Fined £225, victim surcharge £30, cots £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Sylwia Burdak (36) of Wisbech Road, Outwell
Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of blood)
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 6/8/20
James Coates (46) of Eastwood Avenue, March
Guilty plea to failing to notify the DWP of a change in circumstances x2
Community order - 180 hours unpaid work Victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Christopher Hall (37) of Gatenby, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £49.84 from Waitrose)
Community order - Rehabilitation Order for 30 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85
Mohammed Imran (42) of Limetree Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 6/6/20
Ramunas Pociunas (41) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to refusing to provide a sample of breath
Guilty plea to drink driving (122ugs of alcohol in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for three years