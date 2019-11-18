Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - Part one

November 4

Liam Brooks (22) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough

Court

Admits breach of community order - failing to attend unpaid work session

Jailed for 12 weeks (sentenced for original offences - driving while disqualified x2)

Shona Negus (31) of Derwent Drive, Peterborough

Admits breach of suspended sentence - failing to attend appointments and failing to remain in contact with her officer

Jailed for 25 days (for original sentence - theft of bottles of alcohol (value £232 from Sainsbury’s)

Shaun Wallace (32) of Boyces Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to being found drunk in a highway

Fined £40, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Janis Korabconoks (21) of Claylake, Spalding

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £420. Disqualified from driving for 32 months - can be reduced by 32 weeks if course completed by 21/9/21

Bruno Te (28) of Fairchild Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence

November 5

Jamie Ault (33) of Doddington Road, Benwick

Admits breach of suspended sentence - failure to comply with curfew

Original suspended sentence extended from 20 weeks suspended for 12 months to 20 weeks suspended for 18 months. Costs of £200

November 6

Pano Panov (39) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to drink driving (56ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32. Disqualified from driving for 15 months

Alan Baxter of Central Avenye, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to take reasonable steps to comply with a notice served on May 21 1019 to make improvements to overgrown front and rear garden within 60 days allowed

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £250.

November 7

Carlitos Balde (30) of Russell Mews, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Six points on licence

Mateusz Chojnacki (20) of Howland, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £320, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Tyrone Collingwood (32) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to being drunk and disorderly

Admits breach of 12 month conditional discharge (imposed for being drunk and disorderly, using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour, failing to surrender)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days

Mitchell Garner (18) of Watergall, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £75, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Jamie Hardy (21) of Green Lane, Christchurch

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation

Community order - Attendance Centre Requirement of 30 hours. Compensation of £861.26

Amir Hussain (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Admits breach of suspended sentence (driving while disqualified)

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £122.

Rytis Kriukonis (24) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £692, victim surcharge £69, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 1/8/20

Ernestas Morkunas (34) of Stretham Way, Bourne

Guilty plea to drink drive (96ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85, Disqualified from driving for 25 months - can be reduced by 25 weeks if course completed by 5/4/21

David Munetsi (25) of Thongsley, Huntingdon.

Guilty plea to drink driving (43ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 28/12/21

Norman Raza (31) of Robert Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 28/12/21

Andres Sprudzs (31) of Wilford Crescent East, Nottingham

Guilty plea to failing to provide a sample

Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 1/8/20

Idnan Tahir (25) of Ledbury Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to stop

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £368, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Nine points on licence

Caroline Fields (43) of Park Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Conditional discharge for six months. Victim surcharge £21

James Lenihan (25) of Deerleep, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Fined £225, victim surcharge £30, cots £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Sylwia Burdak (36) of Wisbech Road, Outwell

Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of blood)

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 6/8/20

James Coates (46) of Eastwood Avenue, March

Guilty plea to failing to notify the DWP of a change in circumstances x2

Community order - 180 hours unpaid work Victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Christopher Hall (37) of Gatenby, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of meat (value £49.84 from Waitrose)

Community order - Rehabilitation Order for 30 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85

Mohammed Imran (42) of Limetree Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 6/6/20

Ramunas Pociunas (41) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to refusing to provide a sample of breath

Guilty plea to drink driving (122ugs of alcohol in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for three years