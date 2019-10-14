Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - Part one

This week the results of offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court has been split into two parts, due to the number of defendants being punished at the court

September 25

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Sabrina Moustakim (32) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £168 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £52 from Boots)

Jailed for 21 days. Compensation £52

Klara Nemcova (26) of Mitchell Close, Peterborough

Admits breaching supervision requirements.

Jailed for 14 days. Costs £60

Brett Wallis (36) of Barnstock, Peterborough

Guilty plea to harassment

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a door

Guilty plea to assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty

Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Two year restraining order. Compensation £250, victim surcharge £122, costs £85

Shannon Brown (24) of Crown Lane, Thurlby

Guilty plea to dropping litter, a cigarette, on Long Causeway, Peterborough

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30

Bradley Dye (27) of Salts Road, West Walton

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £350, costs £85, victim surcharge £85. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Jonathan Barrett (39) of Damson Drive, Peterborough

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Fined £30, costs £30

Anthony Gowler (26) of St Peters Road, March

Admits breach of community requirement of suspended sentence

Fined £30, costs £30

Silvia Szasz (25) of Swain Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Zak Wales (28) of Chestnut Avenue, Peterborough

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Fined £50, costs £60

September 26

Constantin Batrinu (26) of March Road, Friday Bridge

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for five months

David Chant (47) of Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. Can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 27/5/20

George Coleman (52) of Great Whyte, Ramsey

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. Can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 18/1/21

Roger Deller (57) of Riverbank Close, March

Guilty plea to drink driving (102ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 25 months - can be reduced by 25 weeks if course completed by 4/3/21

Anthony Dickinson (29) of Tilton Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months

Emma Jackson (18) of Greenacres, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (86ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 22/12/20

Daniella Keenan (32) of Barnstock, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £224, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Jade Palmer (28) of John Bends Way, Wisbech

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to criminal damage of glasses

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £150

Mark Woolston (47) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (112ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - unpaid work of 150 hours, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 50 months. Drugs to be destroyed

Dean Wright (37) of Wye Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea of drunk and disorderly behaviour

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £21

Kornelijus Girdeika (20) of Arkwright Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed for discharge of noxious liquid - pepper spray

Community order - Attendance Centre Requirement for 30 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Drugs and pepper spray to be destroyed

Samuel Bessey (28) of Lode Way, Chatteris

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Compensation of £100

Dainis Hantja (43) of Newark Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (103ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for 14 weeks . Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for five years

Kristine Medvecka (28) of River Terrace, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (89ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 150 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Can be reduced by six months if course completed by 25/1/21

Edgars Petrovs (31) of Southwell Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drunk in charge of a motor vehicle (53ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Ten points on licence

Donna Stratton (31) of Beechwood Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour

Fined £100, compensation £100

Richard Duffield (40) of Norman Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker, namely a police officer in exercise of his duty

Community order - participate in an accredited programme for 30 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85, compensation £100. Drugs to be destroyed

Phillipa Fallowfield (28) of Essendyke, Peterborough

Guilty plea to causing a public nuisance x2

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Mental Heath Treatment Requirement for 12 sessions. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £100.