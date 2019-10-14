Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results - Part one

This week the results of offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court has been split into two parts, due to the number of defendants being punished at the court
September 25
Sabrina Moustakim (32) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £168 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of perfume (value £52 from Boots)
Jailed for 21 days. Compensation £52
Klara Nemcova (26) of Mitchell Close, Peterborough
Admits breaching supervision requirements.
Jailed for 14 days. Costs £60
Brett Wallis (36) of Barnstock, Peterborough
Guilty plea to harassment
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a door
Guilty plea to assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty
Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Two year restraining order. Compensation £250, victim surcharge £122, costs £85
Shannon Brown (24) of Crown Lane, Thurlby
Guilty plea to dropping litter, a cigarette, on Long Causeway, Peterborough
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30
Bradley Dye (27) of Salts Road, West Walton
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Fined £350, costs £85, victim surcharge £85. Disqualified from driving for three years.
Jonathan Barrett (39) of Damson Drive, Peterborough
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Fined £30, costs £30
Anthony Gowler (26) of St Peters Road, March
Admits breach of community requirement of suspended sentence
Fined £30, costs £30
Silvia Szasz (25) of Swain Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Zak Wales (28) of Chestnut Avenue, Peterborough
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Fined £50, costs £60
September 26
Constantin Batrinu (26) of March Road, Friday Bridge
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for five months
David Chant (47) of Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. Can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 27/5/20
George Coleman (52) of Great Whyte, Ramsey
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. Can be reduced by 23 weeks if course completed by 18/1/21
Roger Deller (57) of Riverbank Close, March
Guilty plea to drink driving (102ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 25 months - can be reduced by 25 weeks if course completed by 4/3/21
Anthony Dickinson (29) of Tilton Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months
Emma Jackson (18) of Greenacres, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (86ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 22/12/20
Daniella Keenan (32) of Barnstock, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £224, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Jade Palmer (28) of John Bends Way, Wisbech
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to criminal damage of glasses
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £150
Mark Woolston (47) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drink driving (112ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - unpaid work of 150 hours, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 50 months. Drugs to be destroyed
Dean Wright (37) of Wye Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea of drunk and disorderly behaviour
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £21
Kornelijus Girdeika (20) of Arkwright Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed for discharge of noxious liquid - pepper spray
Community order - Attendance Centre Requirement for 30 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Drugs and pepper spray to be destroyed
Samuel Bessey (28) of Lode Way, Chatteris
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Compensation of £100
Dainis Hantja (43) of Newark Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drink driving (103ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for 14 weeks . Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for five years
Kristine Medvecka (28) of River Terrace, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (89ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 150 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Can be reduced by six months if course completed by 25/1/21
Edgars Petrovs (31) of Southwell Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drunk in charge of a motor vehicle (53ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Ten points on licence
Donna Stratton (31) of Beechwood Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour
Fined £100, compensation £100
Richard Duffield (40) of Norman Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker, namely a police officer in exercise of his duty
Community order - participate in an accredited programme for 30 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85, compensation £100. Drugs to be destroyed
Phillipa Fallowfield (28) of Essendyke, Peterborough
Guilty plea to causing a public nuisance x2
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Mental Heath Treatment Requirement for 12 sessions. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £100.