Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Five drivers banned - but six avoid totting disqualifications
September 18
Khadijah Hakim (26) of Garton End Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (98mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined 184, victim surcharge £74, costs £110. Six points on licence
Anko Ivanov (54) of Norwich Road, Wisbech
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
David Shepherd (56) of Sleaford Road, Sleaford
Guilty plea to speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £230, victim surcharge £92, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Shelina Burford (30) of Oundle Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £58, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Valentina Dorobantu (29) of English Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £60, costs £110. Three points on licence
Kieran Jones (34) of Hawthorne Road, Folksworth
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Six points on licence
Roy Jones (75) of Smithy Fen, Cottenham
Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £78, victim surcharge £31, costs £110. Four points on licence
Debbie Campbell (47) of Ramsden Square, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Six points on licence
Josh Workman (29) of Camp Road, Lincoln
Guilty of speeding (59mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
September 20
Robert Whyte (67) of Beech Court, Littleport
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £80, compensation £50
September 21
Jasmine Peake-Martin (20) of Benland, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £369, victim surcharge £148, costs £110. Six points on licence
Hannah Porter (40) of Ramsey Road, Ramsey
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £100. Six points on licence
September 25
Benjamin Davies-Todd (38) of Wesley Road, Lincoln
Guilty of speeding (60mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £384, victim surcharge £154. Four points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business and family
Ludgerio Neto Roso Cardoso (33) of Wheatdole, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence
Oliver Emsley (23) of Northfields, Cambridge
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to speeding (60mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £353, victim surcharge £141. Nine points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Simon Jakeman (33) of Far Pasture, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (91mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £160. Disqualified from driving for six months
John Maunders (41) of Lower Hampton Road, Sunbury-on-Thames
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £66. Three points on licence
Nancy Whyles (46) of Stamford Road, Empingham
Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £66. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and voluntary work
John Hadfield (37) of St Thomas Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £100, victim surcharge £40. Disqualified from driving for six months
Joel McNocher (37) of Blethan Drive, Huntingdon
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £80. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on job
Lindsey Travers (28) of Stoneman Way, Ramsey
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £40. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
September 27
Jack Mann (20) of Bures Road, Assington
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £10.75 from M&S)
Jailed for eight weeks