Peterborough Magistrates' Court results: Five drivers banned - but six avoid totting disqualifications

September 18

Khadijah Hakim (26) of Garton End Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (98mph in a 70mph zone)

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined 184, victim surcharge £74, costs £110. Six points on licence

Anko Ivanov (54) of Norwich Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

David Shepherd (56) of Sleaford Road, Sleaford

Guilty plea to speeding (53mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £230, victim surcharge £92, costs £110. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Shelina Burford (30) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £58, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Valentina Dorobantu (29) of English Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £60, costs £110. Three points on licence

Kieran Jones (34) of Hawthorne Road, Folksworth

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £120, victim surcharge £48, costs £110. Six points on licence

Roy Jones (75) of Smithy Fen, Cottenham

Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £78, victim surcharge £31, costs £110. Four points on licence

Debbie Campbell (47) of Ramsden Square, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Six points on licence

Josh Workman (29) of Camp Road, Lincoln

Guilty of speeding (59mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £440, victim surcharge £176, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

September 20

Robert Whyte (67) of Beech Court, Littleport

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £80, compensation £50

September 21

Jasmine Peake-Martin (20) of Benland, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £369, victim surcharge £148, costs £110. Six points on licence

Hannah Porter (40) of Ramsey Road, Ramsey

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £100. Six points on licence

September 25

Benjamin Davies-Todd (38) of Wesley Road, Lincoln

Guilty of speeding (60mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £384, victim surcharge £154. Four points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business and family

Ludgerio Neto Roso Cardoso (33) of Wheatdole, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £72, victim surcharge £28. Three points on licence

Oliver Emsley (23) of Northfields, Cambridge

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to speeding (60mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £353, victim surcharge £141. Nine points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Simon Jakeman (33) of Far Pasture, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (91mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £160. Disqualified from driving for six months

John Maunders (41) of Lower Hampton Road, Sunbury-on-Thames

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £166, victim surcharge £66. Three points on licence

Nancy Whyles (46) of Stamford Road, Empingham

Guilty plea to speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £166, victim surcharge £66. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and voluntary work

John Hadfield (37) of St Thomas Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £100, victim surcharge £40. Disqualified from driving for six months

Joel McNocher (37) of Blethan Drive, Huntingdon

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £80. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on job

Lindsey Travers (28) of Stoneman Way, Ramsey

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £40. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

September 27

Jack Mann (20) of Bures Road, Assington

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value £10.75 from M&S)