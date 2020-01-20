Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

January 8
Ricky Noonan (52) of Cornmill Close, March
Guilty plea to breach of restraining order
Jailed for 14 days. Victim surcharge £122
Victoria Samuels (27) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer Goodwin)
Guilty plea to obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty
Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £200 (to assault by beating victim)
Oliver Baxter, of Townsend Close, Wellingborough
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150
Shamo Dolabakrai, of Mayors Walk, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150
Alun Marton (36) of Muskham, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150
Cain Martin (18) of Oxclose, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150
Mandy Mowles, of Barton Close, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150
Lukas Tuleja, of Fletton Avenue
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150
Kieran Wells, of Ploverly, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150
January 9
Ashley Barnes (28) of Coldhorn Crescent, Wisbech
Guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen good (moped, value £1600)
Fined £120, compensation £150, costs £85
Florin Giurescu (48) of North Street, March
Guilty plea to drink driving (125ugs in 100ml of blood)
Fined £369, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 30/9/20
Jamie Guest (30) of Welbourne, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (Benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Admits breach of conditional discharge
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months
Andrius Gutauskas (45) of Park Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months
Kevin Kimani (32) of Kingswood Estate, London
Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £380, victim surcharge £38, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 1/3/22
Michaela Head (22) of Conway Close, March
Guilty plea to drink driving (87ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £315, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 4/1/21
Zbigniew Krasznewski (33) of Shortfen, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £380, victim surcharge £38, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 21/2/21
Julius Pohlodka (37) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to failing to provide a sample
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Ciaran Simmonds (43) of Pepys Road, St Neots
Guilty plea to drink driving (92ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 24/5/21. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Matthew Bywaters (23) of Mountbatten Road, Braintree
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years
Remus Alexandru (27) of Victoria Street, Ipswich
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT certificate
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for two years. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85
Laura Moore (31) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of boots (value £20 from Primark)
Guilty plea to theft of make-up (value £8.99 from Boots)
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Fined £150, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
William Overland (40) of Magazine Lane, Wisbech
Guilty plea to criminal damage of Citroen Saxo (value £126)
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2
Community order - unpaid work of 80 hours. Compensation £126, victim surcharge £90, costs £85
January 10
Daniel Pugh (41) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value unknown from Tesco) x2
Jailed for 14 days
Luke O’Dell (28) of Meadswell, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence
Dwayne Rankin (37) of Hargate Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
Qamar Tabassum (28) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence
Ali Zaiter (25) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to speeding (76mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £116, victim surcharge £30, costs £50. Three points on licence
Michael Falco (23) of Queens Walk, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence
Ryan Hart (27) of Parsons Lane, Littleport
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £276, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Paul King (57) of Stevens Close, Cottenham
Guilty of speeding (46mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £100. Four points on licence
Mateusz Kruk (20) of Heltwate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to not having a valid train ticket
Absolute discharge
George Robertson (34) of Fairhaven, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £245, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Matthew Taylor (35) of Calderdale Drive, Nottingham
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £123, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Muntaser Al Arabi (36) of Glenton Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £83, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Stacey Henderson (27) of Hill Close, Wisbech
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Terri Tinknell (46) of The Crescent, Littleport
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Donatas Bogusis (29) of Horseshoe Terrace, Wisbech
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Glynn Finley (45) of Ash Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £50. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - effect on employment, inability to care for son and mother, not able to see and support daughter, coaching the football team and impact upon the children.
Steven Patten (32) of Stagsden, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £134, victim surcharge £30, costs £100, three points on licence. No totting disqualification - inability to get to work, cause a drastic reduction of income, lose home, care for young family
Bryan Portway (40) of Countess Close, Eaton Socon
Found guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £100.
Disqualified from driving for six months