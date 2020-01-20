Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

January 8

Ricky Noonan (52) of Cornmill Close, March

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to breach of restraining order

Jailed for 14 days. Victim surcharge £122

Victoria Samuels (27) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer Goodwin)

Guilty plea to obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty

Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £200 (to assault by beating victim)

Oliver Baxter, of Townsend Close, Wellingborough

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150

Shamo Dolabakrai, of Mayors Walk, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150

Alun Marton (36) of Muskham, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150

Cain Martin (18) of Oxclose, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150

Mandy Mowles, of Barton Close, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150

Lukas Tuleja, of Fletton Avenue

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150

Kieran Wells, of Ploverly, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £150

January 9

Ashley Barnes (28) of Coldhorn Crescent, Wisbech

Guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen good (moped, value £1600)

Fined £120, compensation £150, costs £85

Florin Giurescu (48) of North Street, March

Guilty plea to drink driving (125ugs in 100ml of blood)

Fined £369, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 30/9/20

Jamie Guest (30) of Welbourne, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (Benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months

Andrius Gutauskas (45) of Park Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months

Kevin Kimani (32) of Kingswood Estate, London

Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £380, victim surcharge £38, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 1/3/22

Michaela Head (22) of Conway Close, March

Guilty plea to drink driving (87ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £315, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 4/1/21

Zbigniew Krasznewski (33) of Shortfen, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £380, victim surcharge £38, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 21/2/21

Julius Pohlodka (37) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to failing to provide a sample

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Ciaran Simmonds (43) of Pepys Road, St Neots

Guilty plea to drink driving (92ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 24/5/21. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Matthew Bywaters (23) of Mountbatten Road, Braintree

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years

Remus Alexandru (27) of Victoria Street, Ipswich

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT certificate

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for two years. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85

Laura Moore (31) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of boots (value £20 from Primark)

Guilty plea to theft of make-up (value £8.99 from Boots)

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Fined £150, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

William Overland (40) of Magazine Lane, Wisbech

Guilty plea to criminal damage of Citroen Saxo (value £126)

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x2

Community order - unpaid work of 80 hours. Compensation £126, victim surcharge £90, costs £85

January 10

Daniel Pugh (41) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol (value unknown from Tesco) x2

Jailed for 14 days

Luke O’Dell (28) of Meadswell, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence

Dwayne Rankin (37) of Hargate Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Qamar Tabassum (28) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence

Ali Zaiter (25) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to speeding (76mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £116, victim surcharge £30, costs £50. Three points on licence

Michael Falco (23) of Queens Walk, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Six points on licence

Ryan Hart (27) of Parsons Lane, Littleport

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £276, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Paul King (57) of Stevens Close, Cottenham

Guilty of speeding (46mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £100. Four points on licence

Mateusz Kruk (20) of Heltwate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to not having a valid train ticket

Absolute discharge

George Robertson (34) of Fairhaven, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £245, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Matthew Taylor (35) of Calderdale Drive, Nottingham

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £123, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Muntaser Al Arabi (36) of Glenton Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £83, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Stacey Henderson (27) of Hill Close, Wisbech

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Terri Tinknell (46) of The Crescent, Littleport

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Donatas Bogusis (29) of Horseshoe Terrace, Wisbech

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Glynn Finley (45) of Ash Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £50. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - effect on employment, inability to care for son and mother, not able to see and support daughter, coaching the football team and impact upon the children.

Steven Patten (32) of Stagsden, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £134, victim surcharge £30, costs £100, three points on licence. No totting disqualification - inability to get to work, cause a drastic reduction of income, lose home, care for young family

Bryan Portway (40) of Countess Close, Eaton Socon

Found guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £100.

Disqualified from driving for six months