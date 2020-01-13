Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

January 2

Keelan Barnes (44) of Paradise Lane, Whittlesey

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence

Community order - 40 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Sara Nae (31) of Dore Road, Leicester

Guilty plea to theft of numerous items (value £1,443 from John Lewis)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85

Nadia Cimpeanu (24) of Mere Road, Leicester

Guilty plea to theft of numerous items (value £1,443 from John Lewis)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Adonijah Frank (36) of Aikman Avenue, Leicester

Guilty plea to using threatening/abusive words or behaviour at Peterborough Railway Station

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Fined £40, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Robert Hill (39) of Cheviot Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Jackson)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Dainius Kasiliauskis (27) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a door, kitchen work top and garden trellis (value unknown)

Compensation of £1,550

Kyle Murray (25) of Paynesholm, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to assaulting a police officer (PC Alton) in execution of his duty

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 80 hours. Compensation of £100 (£50 each to victims in count one and count two)Victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Florian Mustafa (32) of Flore Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for seven months

Amir Hussain (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four years. Drugs to be destroyed

Steve Winters (40) of Norwood Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £184, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 24/9/20

Alex Woodcock (26) of Richmond Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (cocaine)

Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed

Romualdas Mejeris (57) of Aldermans Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (49ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 2/8/20

Algis Rucinskas (37) of Belham Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Savannah Asher (22) of Corn Mill, March

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £21, costs £85

Georgina Blakemore (30) of Johnson Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Fined £100, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Alfred Harris (38) of Thistlebrook, London

Found guilty of trespassing in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £620

Michael Hill (28) of Colliery Lane, Manchester

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Community order - 120 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Tanya Rome (42) of The Woodlands, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of Ted Baker toiletries (value £237 from Boots)

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 26 weeks

Craig Waghorn (29) of Epping Road, Corby

Guilty plea to drink driving (60ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months - can be reduced by 15 weeks if course completed by 17/10/20

January 3

Gimi Constantin (30) of Lawrence Hill, Bristol

Guilty plea to theft of toothbrush heads and make-up (value £566.75 from Boots)

Jailed for seven days. Costs £50

Vaidas Paskevicius (34) of Newlands Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order

Community order - 90 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85

Georgina Zidaru-Costache (27) of Lawrence Hill, Bristol

Guilty plea to theft of toothbrush heads and make-up (value £566.75 from Boots)

Jailed for seven days. Costs £50

Joshua Campion (23) of Caldbeck Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years

Latino Patel (27) of HMP Hewell

Guilty plea to assaulting a prison officer

Jailed for 10 weeks

January 6

Eleaner Watson (23) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of five bottles of vodka (value £72.50 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of six bottles of alcohol (value £100.50 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Guilty plea to theft of make up (value £160 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of baby milk (value £65 from Boots) x2

Guilty plea to theft of make up (value £240 from Boots)

Community order: Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 sessions, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Compensation to Boots of £305

James Webb (26) of Shortfen, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle which was unlicensed x2

Fined £384, costs £170, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £97.50

Sidona Duaniene (47) of Austerby, Bourne

Guilty plea to failing to provide a sample

Fined £250, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years

Nathan MacMillan (28) of Dean Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of stationary (value £135.45 from Smiggle)

Guilty plea to theft of stationary (value £230.50 from Paperchase)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Nathan Smith (21) of Fenland Way, Chatteris

Guilty plea to theft of tools and garden ornaments

Guilty plea to theft of house bricks

Guilty plea to theft of fishing tackle

Guilty plea to attempted theft of motor batteries

Admits breach of community order

Community order - 200 hours of unpaid work. Compensation of £2,050 (£200 for tools and ornaments, £100 for bricks, £1,750 for fishing tackle)