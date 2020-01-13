Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

January 2
Keelan Barnes (44) of Paradise Lane, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence
Community order - 40 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Sara Nae (31) of Dore Road, Leicester
Guilty plea to theft of numerous items (value £1,443 from John Lewis)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85
Nadia Cimpeanu (24) of Mere Road, Leicester
Guilty plea to theft of numerous items (value £1,443 from John Lewis)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Adonijah Frank (36) of Aikman Avenue, Leicester
Guilty plea to using threatening/abusive words or behaviour at Peterborough Railway Station
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Fined £40, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Robert Hill (39) of Cheviot Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Jackson)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Dainius Kasiliauskis (27) of Buckminster Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a door, kitchen work top and garden trellis (value unknown)
Compensation of £1,550
Kyle Murray (25) of Paynesholm, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to assaulting a police officer (PC Alton) in execution of his duty
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 80 hours. Compensation of £100 (£50 each to victims in count one and count two)Victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Florian Mustafa (32) of Flore Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for seven months
Amir Hussain (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four years. Drugs to be destroyed
Steve Winters (40) of Norwood Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £184, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 24/9/20
Alex Woodcock (26) of Richmond Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (cocaine)
Fined £180, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed
Romualdas Mejeris (57) of Aldermans Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (49ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 2/8/20
Algis Rucinskas (37) of Belham Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Savannah Asher (22) of Corn Mill, March
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £21, costs £85
Georgina Blakemore (30) of Johnson Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Fined £100, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Alfred Harris (38) of Thistlebrook, London
Found guilty of trespassing in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £620
Michael Hill (28) of Colliery Lane, Manchester
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Community order - 120 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Tanya Rome (42) of The Woodlands, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of Ted Baker toiletries (value £237 from Boots)
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 26 weeks
Craig Waghorn (29) of Epping Road, Corby
Guilty plea to drink driving (60ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months - can be reduced by 15 weeks if course completed by 17/10/20
January 3
Gimi Constantin (30) of Lawrence Hill, Bristol
Guilty plea to theft of toothbrush heads and make-up (value £566.75 from Boots)
Jailed for seven days. Costs £50
Vaidas Paskevicius (34) of Newlands Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to breach of a restraining order
Community order - 90 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85
Georgina Zidaru-Costache (27) of Lawrence Hill, Bristol
Guilty plea to theft of toothbrush heads and make-up (value £566.75 from Boots)
Jailed for seven days. Costs £50
Joshua Campion (23) of Caldbeck Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years
Latino Patel (27) of HMP Hewell
Guilty plea to assaulting a prison officer
Jailed for 10 weeks
January 6
Eleaner Watson (23) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of five bottles of vodka (value £72.50 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of six bottles of alcohol (value £100.50 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Guilty plea to theft of make up (value £160 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of baby milk (value £65 from Boots) x2
Guilty plea to theft of make up (value £240 from Boots)
Community order: Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 sessions, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Compensation to Boots of £305
James Webb (26) of Shortfen, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle which was unlicensed x2
Fined £384, costs £170, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £97.50
Sidona Duaniene (47) of Austerby, Bourne
Guilty plea to failing to provide a sample
Fined £250, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years
Nathan MacMillan (28) of Dean Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of stationary (value £135.45 from Smiggle)
Guilty plea to theft of stationary (value £230.50 from Paperchase)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Nathan Smith (21) of Fenland Way, Chatteris
Guilty plea to theft of tools and garden ornaments
Guilty plea to theft of house bricks
Guilty plea to theft of fishing tackle
Guilty plea to attempted theft of motor batteries
Admits breach of community order
Community order - 200 hours of unpaid work. Compensation of £2,050 (£200 for tools and ornaments, £100 for bricks, £1,750 for fishing tackle)