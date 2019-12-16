Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

November 28
Edgaras Budvytis (24) of Brynmore, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £303, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 10/1/21
Manuel Djaura (33) of Towler Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis resin)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed. Six points on licence
Kimberly Fuller (27) of Damson Drive, March
Guilty plea to drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Fined £120, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 46 months
Andris Melkis (46) of Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (80ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Barnabus Milo (33) of Acer Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Fined £35, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Daniel Newey (36) of Trinity Road, Nottingham
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Dara Singh (47) of Cecil Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause alarm or distress
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause alarm or distress
Fined £330, victim surcharge £32, costs £85, compensation £200 (£100 to each victim).
Nicholas Tyler (51) of Wisbech Road, March
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer Chatterton)
Fined £266, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Joseph Winters (20) of Valentine Close, Manea
Guilty plea to breaching sexual harm prevention order (deleting internet history)
Guilty plea to breaching notification requirements (setting up Instagram account)
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £200, victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Bartlomiej Wasiel (41) of Monarch Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a motor vehicle (value £14,180.46)
Jailed for five months, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 240 hours. Compensation £2,500, victim surcharge £115, costs £85
Neil Watson (43) of Oundle Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of glasses (value £298 from Specsavers)
One offence taken into consideration
Fined £10, compensation £447
Frankie Fitzgerald (22) of Ellwood Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to refusing to stop for a constable
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for four months, suspended for 15 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Six points on licence. Drugs to be destroyed
Christopher Leech (33) of Lakeview Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating x2
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Compensation £100 (£50 for each victim)
Kyle Wymer (21) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of an imitation firearm in a public place
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Weapon to be destroyed
Leroy Ochieng (28) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Knife to be destroyed
November 29
Vitor Da Conceicao Barbosa (43) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Guilty plea to attempted theft of a pedal cycle
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Rehabilitation activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £200. Knife to be destroyed
Paul Edwards (51) of Six House Bank, Spalding
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving with an illegal tyre
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Gabriella Fatica (21) of Hoylake Drive, Farcet
Guilty of speeding (54mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Three points on licence
George Heath (43) of Main Road, Crick
Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Ruth Hilton Robinson (40) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £115, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - defendant is an A & E nurse with no easy transport to work, and needs to care for parents
Jan Barwinski (35) of Kirkmeadows, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of failing to comply with a red traffic light
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £375, victim surcharge £37, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Linas Brazauskas (23) of St Martins Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Zygimantas Cekanauskas (20) of Rotherby Grove, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Eight points on licence
Ioan Chindris (26) of Stagsden, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Ian Gellizeau (56) of Queens Road, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Rafal Jachtoma (21) of Harn Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Robert Jenion (49) of Godwin Road, Wisbech
Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Ethan Johnson (19) of Gull Road, Guyhirn
Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £189, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for seven days
Roman Lakatos (24) of St Mary’s Court, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £60, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Velentin Nistor (31) of Limetree Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Kristina Rutelioniene (34) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Rimantas Streckis (24) of Brynmore, Peterborough
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence x2
Guilty of driving with no insurance x2
Fined £1,230, victim surcharge £132, costs £180. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
December 2
David Blastock (32) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to criminal damage of TV (value £120 from The Bull Hotel)
Breach a conditional discharge
Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £120
Matthew Elsom (32) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to taking a car without consent
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Jailed for 18 weeks. Restraining order for two years. Compensation £205. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Nathan Jefford (37) of Broom Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of toiletries and confectionary (value £63 from Poundland)
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol, electric drill and crisps (value unknown from Aldi)
Guilty plea to theft of coffee and Red Bull (value £62.30 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of batteries and confectionary (value £120 from Poundland)
Jailed for eight weeks. Compensation £120 to Poundland
Gurprit Bains (32) of Sycamore Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (49ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £120. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 1/7/20
David Orbell (55) of Bayleaf Avenue, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Found guilty of assault by beating
Community order - 70 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £620. Four points on licence
Elias Kotlar (29) of Deene Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £225, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 11 months
Kamil Stepien (35) of Ash Close, Huntingdon
Found guilty of drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to Failing to surrender to court
Fined £116, victim surcharge £32, costs £85 (all for failing to surrender). Absolute discharge for drink driving - Special reasons: Shortness of distance driven, and he moved the car under the instruction of a police officer
December 4
Janis Priede (50) of March Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Ashton Walker (29) of Kilham, Peterborough
Admits breach of community order - failing to attend Alcohol Treatment Requirement Appointments
Fined £40, costs £60
Simon Dennis (40) of Wright Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £499, victim surcharge £49, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months and three days
December 5
Tereze Bazane (41) of Oxclose, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 21/7/21
Renata Budreckiene (47) of Park Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to obstructing a police constable
Fined £166, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Matthew Cover (39) of Herlington, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x4
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to sending electronic communication - emails and phone calls - which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety
Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation of £100 to victim 1.
Kevin Davis (36) of Wainwright, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of Lego (value £89.98 from Beales)
Guilty plea to theft of Lego (value £100 from Beales)
Admits breach of conditional discharge
Community order - Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £189.98
Waldemar Nowicki (48) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit (135ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to drink driving (105ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 7/9/21
Wojchiech Wojcik (37) of Peckover Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 4/3/21
Mark Bray (50) of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification order - failing to inform police he opened a bank account
Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification order - failing to inform police he obtained a new debit card
Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification order - failing to inform police of bank account number
Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification order - failing to inform police his Post Office account was no longer in use
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £60, costs £85
Ralph Carver (72) of Country View, Christchurch
Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £129, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 30/8/20
Andrew Dagg (31) of Fenside Road, Warboys
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Kinnards)
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £80, victim surcharge £90, costs £85
Moinuddin Ul Hassan (21) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £200 (£100 for each victim), victim surcharge £90, costs £85
December 6
David Blastock (32) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to possession of a bladed article in a public place
Admits breach of a community order
Jailed for six months. Victim surcharge £122
Wayne Green (36) of Braybrook, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found due to effect on employment and consequent effect on family if he lost his job
Callan Hodgson (27) of Reeves Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £125, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Meg Soulsby (27) of Henson Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (108ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months, Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by seven months if course completed by 27/6/21
Macy Diggins (19) of Park Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £136, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Cyrille Fanwo Tchamou (42) of Bluebell Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Katarina Koncekova (37) of Manor House Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance; Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Stephen Lyons (61) of Dowsale Bank, Crowland
Guilty plea to failing to comply with solid white line road markings
Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £50. Three points on licence
Edgaras Mikulinas (29) of Celina Close, Bletchley
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £415, victim surcharge £41, costs £100. Six points on licence
Sharliene Rogers (33) of Pandora Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Nick Whitrid (50) of Maple Road, Elm
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £115, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Aleksander Wolczanski (21) of Colvile Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £380, victim surcharge £38, costs £100. Nine points on licence