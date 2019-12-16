Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

November 28

Edgaras Budvytis (24) of Brynmore, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £303, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 10/1/21

Manuel Djaura (33) of Towler Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis resin)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed. Six points on licence

Kimberly Fuller (27) of Damson Drive, March

Guilty plea to drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Fined £120, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 46 months

Andris Melkis (46) of Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (80ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Barnabus Milo (33) of Acer Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Fined £35, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Daniel Newey (36) of Trinity Road, Nottingham

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Dara Singh (47) of Cecil Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause alarm or distress

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause alarm or distress

Fined £330, victim surcharge £32, costs £85, compensation £200 (£100 to each victim).

Nicholas Tyler (51) of Wisbech Road, March

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (police officer Chatterton)

Fined £266, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Joseph Winters (20) of Valentine Close, Manea

Guilty plea to breaching sexual harm prevention order (deleting internet history)

Guilty plea to breaching notification requirements (setting up Instagram account)

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Fined £200, victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Bartlomiej Wasiel (41) of Monarch Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a motor vehicle (value £14,180.46)

Jailed for five months, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 240 hours. Compensation £2,500, victim surcharge £115, costs £85

Neil Watson (43) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of glasses (value £298 from Specsavers)

One offence taken into consideration

Fined £10, compensation £447

Frankie Fitzgerald (22) of Ellwood Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to refusing to stop for a constable

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for four months, suspended for 15 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Six points on licence. Drugs to be destroyed

Christopher Leech (33) of Lakeview Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating x2

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Compensation £100 (£50 for each victim)

Kyle Wymer (21) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of an imitation firearm in a public place

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Weapon to be destroyed

Leroy Ochieng (28) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 150 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Knife to be destroyed

November 29

Vitor Da Conceicao Barbosa (43) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Guilty plea to attempted theft of a pedal cycle

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Rehabilitation activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £200. Knife to be destroyed

Paul Edwards (51) of Six House Bank, Spalding

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving with an illegal tyre

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Gabriella Fatica (21) of Hoylake Drive, Farcet

Guilty of speeding (54mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Three points on licence

George Heath (43) of Main Road, Crick

Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Ruth Hilton Robinson (40) of Huntly Grove, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £115, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification - defendant is an A & E nurse with no easy transport to work, and needs to care for parents

Jan Barwinski (35) of Kirkmeadows, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of failing to comply with a red traffic light

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £375, victim surcharge £37, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Linas Brazauskas (23) of St Martins Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Zygimantas Cekanauskas (20) of Rotherby Grove, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Eight points on licence

Ioan Chindris (26) of Stagsden, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Ian Gellizeau (56) of Queens Road, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Rafal Jachtoma (21) of Harn Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Robert Jenion (49) of Godwin Road, Wisbech

Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Ethan Johnson (19) of Gull Road, Guyhirn

Guilty plea to speeding (73mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £189, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for seven days

Roman Lakatos (24) of St Mary’s Court, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £60, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Velentin Nistor (31) of Limetree Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Kristina Rutelioniene (34) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Rimantas Streckis (24) of Brynmore, Peterborough

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence x2

Guilty of driving with no insurance x2

Fined £1,230, victim surcharge £132, costs £180. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

December 2

David Blastock (32) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to criminal damage of TV (value £120 from The Bull Hotel)

Breach a conditional discharge

Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £120

Matthew Elsom (32) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to taking a car without consent

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Jailed for 18 weeks. Restraining order for two years. Compensation £205. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Nathan Jefford (37) of Broom Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of toiletries and confectionary (value £63 from Poundland)

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol, electric drill and crisps (value unknown from Aldi)

Guilty plea to theft of coffee and Red Bull (value £62.30 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of batteries and confectionary (value £120 from Poundland)

Jailed for eight weeks. Compensation £120 to Poundland

Gurprit Bains (32) of Sycamore Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (49ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £120. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 1/7/20

David Orbell (55) of Bayleaf Avenue, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Found guilty of assault by beating

Community order - 70 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £620. Four points on licence

Elias Kotlar (29) of Deene Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £225, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 11 months

Kamil Stepien (35) of Ash Close, Huntingdon

Found guilty of drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to Failing to surrender to court

Fined £116, victim surcharge £32, costs £85 (all for failing to surrender). Absolute discharge for drink driving - Special reasons: Shortness of distance driven, and he moved the car under the instruction of a police officer

December 4

Janis Priede (50) of March Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Ashton Walker (29) of Kilham, Peterborough

Admits breach of community order - failing to attend Alcohol Treatment Requirement Appointments

Fined £40, costs £60

Simon Dennis (40) of Wright Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £499, victim surcharge £49, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months and three days

December 5

Tereze Bazane (41) of Oxclose, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 21/7/21

Renata Budreckiene (47) of Park Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to obstructing a police constable

Fined £166, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Matthew Cover (39) of Herlington, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour x4

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to sending electronic communication - emails and phone calls - which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety

Community order - Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation of £100 to victim 1.

Kevin Davis (36) of Wainwright, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of Lego (value £89.98 from Beales)

Guilty plea to theft of Lego (value £100 from Beales)

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Community order - Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £189.98

Waldemar Nowicki (48) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit (135ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to drink driving (105ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 7/9/21

Wojchiech Wojcik (37) of Peckover Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 4/3/21

Mark Bray (50) of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification order - failing to inform police he opened a bank account

Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification order - failing to inform police he obtained a new debit card

Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification order - failing to inform police of bank account number

Guilty plea to breaching sexual offences notification order - failing to inform police his Post Office account was no longer in use

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £60, costs £85

Ralph Carver (72) of Country View, Christchurch

Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £129, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 30/8/20

Andrew Dagg (31) of Fenside Road, Warboys

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Kinnards)

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Compensation £80, victim surcharge £90, costs £85

Moinuddin Ul Hassan (21) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £200 (£100 for each victim), victim surcharge £90, costs £85

December 6

David Blastock (32) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of a bladed article in a public place

Admits breach of a community order

Jailed for six months. Victim surcharge £122

Wayne Green (36) of Braybrook, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found due to effect on employment and consequent effect on family if he lost his job

Callan Hodgson (27) of Reeves Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £125, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Meg Soulsby (27) of Henson Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (108ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months, Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by seven months if course completed by 27/6/21

Macy Diggins (19) of Park Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £136, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Cyrille Fanwo Tchamou (42) of Bluebell Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £166, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Katarina Koncekova (37) of Manor House Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance; Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Stephen Lyons (61) of Dowsale Bank, Crowland

Guilty plea to failing to comply with solid white line road markings

Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £50. Three points on licence

Edgaras Mikulinas (29) of Celina Close, Bletchley

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £415, victim surcharge £41, costs £100. Six points on licence

Sharliene Rogers (33) of Pandora Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Nick Whitrid (50) of Maple Road, Elm

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £115, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Aleksander Wolczanski (21) of Colvile Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £380, victim surcharge £38, costs £100. Nine points on licence