Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

November 25

James Ferris (37) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £122

Nazia Ayub (32) of Allport Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of lipstick and drink (value £13.78 from TK Maxx)

Conditional discharge for six months, victim surcharge £21, costs £100

Alexander Pelan (30) of Websters Close, Glinton

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Karen Tanner (44) of Wildlake, Peterborough

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Conditional discharge for 24 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £620. Restraining order for two years

Benjamin Whittaker (30) of Eastfield Road, March

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Conditional discharge for 24 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £21, costs £85.

November 26

Gabriella Berchielli-Jones (24) of South End, Milton Keynes

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Christopher English (55) of Arundel Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Thomas Davies (31) of Birch Avenue, Chatteris

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £90. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - would lose his job

Akiva Fordsham (20) of Bewick Road, Gateshead

Guilty plea to speeding (114mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 28 days

William Hunt (59) of High Street, Ramsey

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Kathleen Osborne (59) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £440, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Liam Shaw (24) of Manor Road, Northampton

Guilty of speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence x2

Guilty of driving with no insurance x2

Guilty of speeding (76mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £1,320, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Milan Bandy (44) of Muskham, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Ronalds Behmanis (23) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

November 27

Dennis Kelsey (69) of Outfield, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker - an ambulance practitoner x2

Guilty plea to using threatening of abusive words of behaviour

Community order -Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £100 (£50 to each victim)

Edvardas Andrulis (41) of Park Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 26/2/21

Cosimo Capriglione (43) of St Mary’s Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)

Found guilty of driving while disqualified

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £200. Disqualified from driving for 46 months

Norbert Markiewicz (35) of Mewburn, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £55, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Jacob Morgan (22) of Heltwaite, Peterborough

Admits failing to comply with community order

Fined £40, costs £60

Laura Ptolomey (32) of Crabtree, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - Mental Health Treatment Order for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Fined £50, victim surcharge £95, costs £85

Mohammed Ali (42) of Burghley Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breaching regulations about the disposal of waste

Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £250

Civic Square Ltd, Commercial Way, London

Guilty plea to breaching weight restriction on a motor vehicle

Fined £3,000, victim surcharge £181, costs £192

Crusadere Traffic Ltd

Guilty plea to breaching weight restriction on a motor vehicle

Fined £2,112, victim surcharge £181, costs £197

Lewis Davis (29) of Albert Crescent, Peterborough

Admits breach of community order

Fined £100, costs £60

John Lamb (22) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to breach of a criminal behaviour order

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £115