Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

November 25
James Ferris (37) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £122
Nazia Ayub (32) of Allport Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of lipstick and drink (value £13.78 from TK Maxx)
Conditional discharge for six months, victim surcharge £21, costs £100
Alexander Pelan (30) of Websters Close, Glinton
Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Karen Tanner (44) of Wildlake, Peterborough
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Conditional discharge for 24 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £620. Restraining order for two years
Benjamin Whittaker (30) of Eastfield Road, March
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Conditional discharge for 24 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £21, costs £85.
November 26
Gabriella Berchielli-Jones (24) of South End, Milton Keynes
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Christopher English (55) of Arundel Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with an illegal tyre
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Thomas Davies (31) of Birch Avenue, Chatteris
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £90. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - would lose his job
Akiva Fordsham (20) of Bewick Road, Gateshead
Guilty plea to speeding (114mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 28 days
William Hunt (59) of High Street, Ramsey
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Kathleen Osborne (59) of Kirkmeadow, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £440, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Liam Shaw (24) of Manor Road, Northampton
Guilty of speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence x2
Guilty of driving with no insurance x2
Guilty of speeding (76mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £1,320, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Milan Bandy (44) of Muskham, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Ronalds Behmanis (23) of St Pauls Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
November 27
Dennis Kelsey (69) of Outfield, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker - an ambulance practitoner x2
Guilty plea to using threatening of abusive words of behaviour
Community order -Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £100 (£50 to each victim)
Edvardas Andrulis (41) of Park Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 26/2/21
Cosimo Capriglione (43) of St Mary’s Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)
Found guilty of driving while disqualified
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £200. Disqualified from driving for 46 months
Norbert Markiewicz (35) of Mewburn, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £55, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Jacob Morgan (22) of Heltwaite, Peterborough
Admits failing to comply with community order
Fined £40, costs £60
Laura Ptolomey (32) of Crabtree, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - Mental Health Treatment Order for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Fined £50, victim surcharge £95, costs £85
Mohammed Ali (42) of Burghley Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breaching regulations about the disposal of waste
Fined £200, victim surcharge £32, costs £250
Civic Square Ltd, Commercial Way, London
Guilty plea to breaching weight restriction on a motor vehicle
Fined £3,000, victim surcharge £181, costs £192
Crusadere Traffic Ltd
Guilty plea to breaching weight restriction on a motor vehicle
Fined £2,112, victim surcharge £181, costs £197
Lewis Davis (29) of Albert Crescent, Peterborough
Admits breach of community order
Fined £100, costs £60
John Lamb (22) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to breach of a criminal behaviour order
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £115