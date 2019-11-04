Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

October 21
Pawel Krupa (43) of Blyth Road, London
Guilty plea to drink driving (79ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.
Arturas Talalas (31) of Wisbech - unable to confirm address
Admits breach of suspended sentence (8 weeks suspended for 18 months for assault by beating x2) by failing to attend unpaid work appointment
Jailed for six weeks
Russel Larcombe (49) of Somerville, Peterborough
Found guilty of entering a building as a trespasser and stealing a vacuum cleaner, TV and soundbar - value unknown
Guilty plea of being found in a house with the purpose of stealing
Guilty plea to theft of an Amazon Bling (value £85)
Jailed for six months, compensation £100 (count 1), victim surcharge £115
Kai Phillips (29) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence
Jamie Johnson (28) of Churchfield Way, Whittlesey
Found guilty of dumping household waste
Fined £500, compensation £300, victim surcharge £50, costs £250
Tariq Mahmood (55) of Wilton Drive, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x2
Fined £400, costs £200, victim surcharge £30. Disqualified from driving for six months
October 23
Paulina Raczka (31) of Parliament Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a Mercedes van (value £185)
Guilty plea to damage of a Ford Focus (value £185)
Compensation of £185 to each victim. Costs £85
Amy Harding (36) of Howegate Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Istvan Bako (44) of The Causeway, Heybridge
Guilty plea to overloading a light goods vehicle
Fined £584, victim surcharge £58, costs £150.
Trevor Clark (61) of The Hemmel, Hartburn, County Durham
Found guilty of overloading a light goods vehicle
Fined £2,900, victim surcharge £170, costs £133
Panduru Constantin-Aurelian (32) of Teagans Close, Spalding
Guilty plea to keeping an unlicensed vehicle
Fined £125, costs £50. Ordered to pay back duty of £48.75
Independent Air Treatment Tech ltd, of The Hemmel, Hartburn
Found guilty of overloading a light goods vehicle
Fined £6,000, victim surcharge £170, costs £139
NAIO Environmental LTD, of Knowles Hill Farm Estate, Maldon
Guilty plea to overloading a light goods vehicle
Fined £1,500, victim surcharge £150, costs £282
October 24
Mark Cassidy (41) of Churchfield Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation
Community order - rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Fined £300, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Oleg Cernovs (31) of Newark Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Motwkil Esmail (18) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Community order - Attendance Centre Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £90. Drugs to be destroyed
Mandy McIntosh (52) of Harebell Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £60, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
Francisco Ribeiro (36) of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a breath specimen
Community order - 200 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 3/12/20
Daniel Shaw (24) of Prince Street, Wisbech
Admits breach of community order (failing to keep in touch with officer)
Guilty plea to breach of sexual offences notification requirements x2 (failed to completed annual notification and failed to notify police of a bank account and bank cards)
Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months.
Alexsander Sikorski (24) of Baxter Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £280, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 24/5/20
Michael Laccohee (53) of Peyton Avenue, March
Guilty plea to drink driving (75ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 3/12/20
Hayleigh Elstone (24) of Croyland Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of assault by beating
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £50, costs £300
Daniel Lowe (25) of Blackmead, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to promptly notify DWP of a change of circumstances x2
Guilty plea to failing to notify Peterborough City Council of a change of circumstances
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85
John Smalley (29) of River Drive, March
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Irving)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Holland)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Banks)
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Guilty plea to using racially aggravated threatening words or behaviour
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85, fined £50
Paul Turner (41) of The Crescent, Eye
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order - curfew between 10pm and 6am for three months. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Lewis Bradley (26) of Hallfields Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a phone
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated
Fined £160, victim surcharge £32, costs £85
October 25
Charlotte Burton (40) of Wisbech Road, March
Guilty plea to theft of sausages and pet treats (value £19.66 from One Stop)
Guilty plea to theft of skin care items (value £265.35 from Superdrug)
Guilty plea to theft of candles and washing up tablets (value £42 from the Original Factory Shop)
Guilty plea to theft of wine, meat, razors and shampoo (value £171 from One Stop)
Admits breach of community order by failing to comply with drug rehabilitation requirement
Jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £115
Jordan Clarke (25) of Burghley Street, Bourne
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Compensation £125
Tomas Urbonavicius (40) of Goffsmill, Peterborough
Found guilty of having articles for use in theft
Guilty plea to possession of class C drugs (Subutex)
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody x3
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to do so
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to entering a property as a trespasser and stealing a patio heater (value £88 from Ishatar Lounge)
Guilty plea to obstructing a constable
Jailed for 26 weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for two years. Drugs to be destroyed
Shane Caswell (18) of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a Samurai sword
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely an extendable baton
Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Weapons to be destroyed
Jay Boyles (39) of RAF Molesworth, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £480, victim surcharge £48, costs £100. 18 points on licence. No totting disqualification, due to effect on wife, loss of home, effect on work in US military
Daniel Matysiak (41) of Miller Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving without reasonable consideration for other road users
Fined £250, victim surcharge £35, costs £100. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - loss of cleaning company, effect on children in Poland, loss of home and unable to support himself
Diana Vaitkeviciute (31) of Cannon Street, Wisbech
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £100. Six points on licence
Jennifer Van Der Gaag (69) of Warboys Road, Pidley
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Fined £46, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Five points on licence
Robert Nemeth (25) of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months