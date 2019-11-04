Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

October 21

Pawel Krupa (43) of Blyth Road, London

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to drink driving (79ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Arturas Talalas (31) of Wisbech - unable to confirm address

Admits breach of suspended sentence (8 weeks suspended for 18 months for assault by beating x2) by failing to attend unpaid work appointment

Jailed for six weeks

Russel Larcombe (49) of Somerville, Peterborough

Found guilty of entering a building as a trespasser and stealing a vacuum cleaner, TV and soundbar - value unknown

Guilty plea of being found in a house with the purpose of stealing

Guilty plea to theft of an Amazon Bling (value £85)

Jailed for six months, compensation £100 (count 1), victim surcharge £115

Kai Phillips (29) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Jamie Johnson (28) of Churchfield Way, Whittlesey

Found guilty of dumping household waste

Fined £500, compensation £300, victim surcharge £50, costs £250

Tariq Mahmood (55) of Wilton Drive, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver x2

Fined £400, costs £200, victim surcharge £30. Disqualified from driving for six months

October 23

Paulina Raczka (31) of Parliament Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a Mercedes van (value £185)

Guilty plea to damage of a Ford Focus (value £185)

Compensation of £185 to each victim. Costs £85

Amy Harding (36) of Howegate Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Istvan Bako (44) of The Causeway, Heybridge

Guilty plea to overloading a light goods vehicle

Fined £584, victim surcharge £58, costs £150.

Trevor Clark (61) of The Hemmel, Hartburn, County Durham

Found guilty of overloading a light goods vehicle

Fined £2,900, victim surcharge £170, costs £133

Panduru Constantin-Aurelian (32) of Teagans Close, Spalding

Guilty plea to keeping an unlicensed vehicle

Fined £125, costs £50. Ordered to pay back duty of £48.75

Independent Air Treatment Tech ltd, of The Hemmel, Hartburn

Found guilty of overloading a light goods vehicle

Fined £6,000, victim surcharge £170, costs £139

NAIO Environmental LTD, of Knowles Hill Farm Estate, Maldon

Guilty plea to overloading a light goods vehicle

Fined £1,500, victim surcharge £150, costs £282

October 24

Mark Cassidy (41) of Churchfield Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation

Community order - rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Fined £300, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Oleg Cernovs (31) of Newark Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Motwkil Esmail (18) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Community order - Attendance Centre Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £90. Drugs to be destroyed

Mandy McIntosh (52) of Harebell Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £60, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

Francisco Ribeiro (36) of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a breath specimen

Community order - 200 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 3/12/20

Daniel Shaw (24) of Prince Street, Wisbech

Admits breach of community order (failing to keep in touch with officer)

Guilty plea to breach of sexual offences notification requirements x2 (failed to completed annual notification and failed to notify police of a bank account and bank cards)

Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Alexsander Sikorski (24) of Baxter Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (57ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £280, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 24/5/20

Michael Laccohee (53) of Peyton Avenue, March

Guilty plea to drink driving (75ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 3/12/20

Hayleigh Elstone (24) of Croyland Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of assault by beating

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Compensation £50, costs £300

Daniel Lowe (25) of Blackmead, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to promptly notify DWP of a change of circumstances x2

Guilty plea to failing to notify Peterborough City Council of a change of circumstances

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 200 hours. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85

John Smalley (29) of River Drive, March

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Irving)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Holland)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Banks)

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Guilty plea to using racially aggravated threatening words or behaviour

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85, fined £50

Paul Turner (41) of The Crescent, Eye

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - curfew between 10pm and 6am for three months. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Lewis Bradley (26) of Hallfields Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a phone

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated

Fined £160, victim surcharge £32, costs £85

October 25

Charlotte Burton (40) of Wisbech Road, March

Guilty plea to theft of sausages and pet treats (value £19.66 from One Stop)

Guilty plea to theft of skin care items (value £265.35 from Superdrug)

Guilty plea to theft of candles and washing up tablets (value £42 from the Original Factory Shop)

Guilty plea to theft of wine, meat, razors and shampoo (value £171 from One Stop)

Admits breach of community order by failing to comply with drug rehabilitation requirement

Jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £115

Jordan Clarke (25) of Burghley Street, Bourne

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Compensation £125

Tomas Urbonavicius (40) of Goffsmill, Peterborough

Found guilty of having articles for use in theft

Guilty plea to possession of class C drugs (Subutex)

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody x3

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to do so

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to entering a property as a trespasser and stealing a patio heater (value £88 from Ishatar Lounge)

Guilty plea to obstructing a constable

Jailed for 26 weeks. Victim surcharge £122. Disqualified from driving for two years. Drugs to be destroyed

Shane Caswell (18) of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a Samurai sword

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, namely an extendable baton

Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Weapons to be destroyed

Jay Boyles (39) of RAF Molesworth, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £480, victim surcharge £48, costs £100. 18 points on licence. No totting disqualification, due to effect on wife, loss of home, effect on work in US military

Daniel Matysiak (41) of Miller Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving without reasonable consideration for other road users

Fined £250, victim surcharge £35, costs £100. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - loss of cleaning company, effect on children in Poland, loss of home and unable to support himself

Diana Vaitkeviciute (31) of Cannon Street, Wisbech

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £100. Six points on licence

Jennifer Van Der Gaag (69) of Warboys Road, Pidley

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Fined £46, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Five points on licence

Robert Nemeth (25) of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months