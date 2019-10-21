Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

October 3

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Ryan Birch (25) of Broadwheel Road, Helpston

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £233, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Miguel Cantone (23) of Queens Street, Yaxley

Guilty plea to drink driving (53ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if course completed by 2/5/20

Kane Haynes (20) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £124, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Seven points on licence

Ingus Krievans (35) of Alexandra Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 13/8/20

Alan Pearce (47) of Mealsgate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis)

Fined £235, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Martin Wilson (21) of Drayton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to stop when required to do so

Guilty plea to possession of cannabis

Conditional discharge for 12 months (cannabis offence). Fined £150, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months. Cannabis to be destroyed

Slawomir Dybowski (33) of Smithdown Road, Liverpool

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £50

Grzegors Poczatek (29) of Shortfen, Peterborough

Guilty plea to having aided, abetted, counselled and procured Slawomir Dybowski, a disqualified driver, to drive a motor vehicle

Guilty plea to permitting Slawomir Dybowski to drive when there was no insurance in place.

Fined £623, victim surcharge £62, costs £50. Eight points on licence

Andrew Turiccki (26) of Century Square, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Disqualified from driving for three months. Victim surcharge £90.

Noel Westlake (20) of Shrub Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drink driving (49ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 26/6/20

Jasper Williams (18) of Jubilee Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating x2

Community order - Rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. Fined £115, compensation £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Paul Capewell (47) of Albert Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to stalking

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Retraining order for one year

Austin Carroll (18) of North Street, Wisbech

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Ian Wood)

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a police stab vest (value £78)

Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £254, compensation £178 (£100 for assault, £78 for criminal damage), drugs to be destroyed

Steven Peel (55) of Dunstan Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85

Stephen Unwin (45) of Springfield Avenue, March

Found guilty of using threatening or abusive words or disorderly behaviour, with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

Guilty plea to theft of a charity box

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Retraining order for two years. Victim surcharge £115. Sex offenders register for seven years

Annette Wood (61) of Kings Delph Drove, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85

Jack Summerlin (30) of Crabtree, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (48ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £240, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 24/11/21

October 8

Tracey Butler (41) of Woodrush Gardens, Cartenten, Oxfordshire

Guilty plea to fraud

Guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods (debit card)

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £21.01, victim surcharge £85, costs £100

Rizwan Khan (35) of Searjeant Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £20, costs £300

October 9

Anthony Laird (37) of Medworth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a Hoover (value £170 from Beales)

Guilty plea to attempted theft of three purses (value £164 from Beales)

Guilty plea to theft of steak, crisps and air fresheners (value £62 from Nisa)

Guilty plea to theft of a hoover (value £199 from Beales)

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Unpaid work of 80 hours. Compensation £431 (£62 to Nisa, £369 to Beales)

Ryan Woodward (30) of Meadow Lane, Bury

Guilty plea to criminal damage of mobile phone

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 34 weeks. Compensation £1,000, Restraining order for two years

Dean Ckarj (55) of North End, Wisbech

Found guilty of criminal damage of a car

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Compensation £2120 (£620 for criminal damage, £1,500 for abusive behaviour)

Jack Bottreill (26) of Home Close, Bourne

Football banning order made as defendant has caused or contributed to violence or disorder between 2014 and 2019 related to football matches.

The order was made for three years.

James Callaby (22) of Tindall Close, Wisbech

Found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, namely a kitten named Lola, by the infliction of blunt force trauma to the side of the head

Jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £115, costs £620. Disqualified from keeping animals for 15 years.

October 11

Nathan Bettles (30) of Lindsay Avenue, Abington

Found guilty of assault by beating

Guilty plea to failing to surrender x2

Jailed for eight weeks. Compensation of £100

Peter Depaolo (39) of Broadway, Peterborough

Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (value £81.97)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 22 weeks. Compensation £81.97. Cannabis to be destroyed. Disqualified from driving for three years

Shane Richards (28) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of tobacco and scratch cards (value £96.40 from Nisa)

Guilty plea to theft of meat and crisps (value £153 from Jacks)

Guilty plea to theft of meat and crisps (value £103 from Jacks)

Guilty plea to theft of tobacco and vodka (value £70.78 from Applegreen)

Guilty plea to theft of tobacco and scratch cards (value £96.40 from Nisa). Jailed for eight weeks. Compensation £519.98 (£192.80 to Nisa, £256 to Jacks, £70.78 to Applegreen)