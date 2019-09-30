Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

September 17

Khannan Ali (27) of Wellington Street, St Ives

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis); Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis); Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed

Ryon Newson (25) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being in charge of a motor vehicle above the alcohol limit (67ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £213, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 42 days

Luke Waters (24) of Salix Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence

Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Thinking skills programme for 30 days. Fined £30, victim surcharge £90, costs £300

September 19

Alicja Bierylo (59) of Bedford Terrace, Plymouth

Guilty plea to theft of the contents of postal packets, namely 36 mobile phones and an Apple Ipod

Touch, belonging to Royal Mail group; Guilty plea to theft of contents of a postal packet, namely Huawei mobile phone; Guilty plea to theft of contents of postal packets, namely a mobile phone and jewellery;

Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Eight hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £115, costs £500

Peter Dumford (23) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months

Joshua Lee (24) of Artindale, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed or adapted for discharge of gas, namely pepper spray

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster

Guilty plea to possession of a commando style knife in a public place

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle

Guilty plea to possession of a locking knife in a public place

Community order - Attendance Centre Requirement for 30 hours. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Weapons to be destroyed

Ernesta Macevic (22) of Orchard Court, Thorney

Guilty plea to drink driving (106ugs in 100ml of breath); Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified for 24 months, can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 3/2/21

Ayyaz Mahmood (36) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 24 months

Feyipitan Phillips (36) of Deerfield Road, March

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months

Robert Rodgers (42) of Adderley, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a wallet

Community order - alcohol treatment requirement for six months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85

Joaquim Rodrigues Santos (35) of Norton Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B dugs (cannabis)

Fined £10, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Mark Smith (36) of Scotenden, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of laundry detergent and washing powder (value £29.37 from The Food Warehouse)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £29.37, victim surcharge £20, costs £85

Spencer Wilson (45) of Blackmead, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to notify Peterborough City Council of a change in circumstances that would effect entitlement to housing benefit

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Shanaya Taylor (25) of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to passenger not wearing a seatbelt

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months

Charles Britchford (69) of The Acres, Barnack

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Five points on licence

Bilal Dawlatzai (18) of Johnson Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £100, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three months

Asad Dost (26) of Crabtree, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a car

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Jailed for six weeks. Compensation of £250

Charles Gardner (68) of Mill Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of criminal damage of a car - value £233.92

Fined £200, compensation £233.92, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Amir Hussain (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Supervision of 12 months, 180 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years

Rosita Wright (57) of Lessingham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to notify Peterborough City Council of a change in circumstances which would affect entitlement to housing benefit

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £85, costs £85