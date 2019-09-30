Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

September 17
Khannan Ali (27) of Wellington Street, St Ives
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis); Guilty plea to drug driving (cannabis); Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Drugs to be destroyed
Ryon Newson (25) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being in charge of a motor vehicle above the alcohol limit (67ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £213, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 42 days
Luke Waters (24) of Salix Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence
Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Thinking skills programme for 30 days. Fined £30, victim surcharge £90, costs £300
September 19
Alicja Bierylo (59) of Bedford Terrace, Plymouth
Guilty plea to theft of the contents of postal packets, namely 36 mobile phones and an Apple Ipod
Touch, belonging to Royal Mail group; Guilty plea to theft of contents of a postal packet, namely Huawei mobile phone; Guilty plea to theft of contents of postal packets, namely a mobile phone and jewellery;
Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Eight hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £115, costs £500
Peter Dumford (23) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Jailed for four months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months
Joshua Lee (24) of Artindale, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed or adapted for discharge of gas, namely pepper spray
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster
Guilty plea to possession of a commando style knife in a public place
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle
Guilty plea to possession of a locking knife in a public place
Community order - Attendance Centre Requirement for 30 hours. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Weapons to be destroyed
Ernesta Macevic (22) of Orchard Court, Thorney
Guilty plea to drink driving (106ugs in 100ml of breath); Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - unpaid work of 60 hours, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified for 24 months, can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 3/2/21
Ayyaz Mahmood (36) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 24 months
Feyipitan Phillips (36) of Deerfield Road, March
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months
Robert Rodgers (42) of Adderley, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a wallet
Community order - alcohol treatment requirement for six months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85
Joaquim Rodrigues Santos (35) of Norton Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B dugs (cannabis)
Fined £10, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Mark Smith (36) of Scotenden, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of laundry detergent and washing powder (value £29.37 from The Food Warehouse)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £29.37, victim surcharge £20, costs £85
Spencer Wilson (45) of Blackmead, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to notify Peterborough City Council of a change in circumstances that would effect entitlement to housing benefit
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Shanaya Taylor (25) of Hawksbill Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to passenger not wearing a seatbelt
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months
Charles Britchford (69) of The Acres, Barnack
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Five points on licence
Bilal Dawlatzai (18) of Johnson Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £100, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three months
Asad Dost (26) of Crabtree, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage of a car
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Jailed for six weeks. Compensation of £250
Charles Gardner (68) of Mill Road, Wisbech
Found guilty of criminal damage of a car - value £233.92
Fined £200, compensation £233.92, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Amir Hussain (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Supervision of 12 months, 180 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years
Rosita Wright (57) of Lessingham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to notify Peterborough City Council of a change in circumstances which would affect entitlement to housing benefit
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £85, costs £85