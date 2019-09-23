Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

September 5

September 5

Razaq Ahmed (32) of Earls Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified; Guilty plea to driving with no insurance; Community order - 80 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Six points on licence

Jakub Giedroyc (26) of Braybrook, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)

Fined £20, victim surcharge £30. Drugs to be destroyed

Shekhar Nischal (29) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (65ugs in 100ml of breath). Fined £285, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 29/8/20

David Norton (26) of Grove Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine). Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85.

Edvinas Pociunas (18) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving; Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence; Guilty plea to driving with no insurance. Fined £270, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Terrence Rhodes (56) of Paston Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath). Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Disqualified from driving for 15 months - can be reduced by 15 weeks if course completed by 21/6/20

Cameron Wallis (19) of Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour; Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Community order - Thinking Skills Programme for 30 days, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Josh Lavell (28) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle to value of £300. Jailed for five days. Compensation of £300

Deividas Karciauskas (34) of Willow Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (119ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 22/4/21

Andrius Vaitkevicius (40) of Taverners Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified; Guilty plea to driving with no insurance.Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three months

Jeona Williams (44) of Boleyn Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (82ugs in 100ml of breath). Fined £296, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 15/10/20

September 6

Przemyslaw Nowak (35) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone). Fined £85, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Kerimullah Taser (38) of Tilton Court, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Gemma Cripps (35) of Fountains Place, Eye

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £180, victim surcharge £330, costs £100. Six points on licence

Ainars Ekmanis (19) of Rolleston Garth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (50mph in a 30mph zone). Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Thomas Atkinson (29) of Saltersgate, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone). Fined £70, victim surcharge £30, three points on licence

Amanda Briggs Temple (47) of Braybrook, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone). Fined £70, victim surcharge £30, three points on licence

Tracy Burr (45) of Foxley Court, Bourne

Guilty of speeding (73mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £42, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Sabri Buyukkaraca (37) of South End, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £266, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Grigore Chindris (24) of Stagsden, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Pauline Cox (40) of Harrys Way, Wisbech

Guilty of speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Lynn Ellington (61) of Whytefield Road, Ramsey

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Peter Fierro (69) of Thorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £491, victim surcharge £49, costs £90. Three points on licence

Deborah Lovett (52) of Medworth, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Tomasz Mamos (39) of Ruston Close, Huntingdon

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £153, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Oliver Regis (34) of Stockwell Avenue, Stamford

Guilty of speeding (78mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Mohammed Saghir (59) of Fletton Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Courtney Stringer (23) of Hawk Crescent, Bourne

Guilty of speeding (71mph in a 60mph zome)

Fined £50, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Louise Thompson (37) of Chadburn, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Sharon Warr (47) of Milton Park, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Kelly Buckley (35) of Hunsbury Close, Whittlesey

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Six points on licence

Rhiannon Cochrane (46) of The Avenue, Ramsey

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Scott Gurvis (49) of Innovation Way, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (50mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £90. Three points on licence

Katherine Haywood (38) of Home Pasture, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone). Fined £113, victim surcharge £30, costs £90

Natasha Howles (42) of Smeeth Road, Marshland St James

Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone). Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Zygimantas Karoblis (27) of Wycliffe Grove, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Inko Koprinkov (27) of Albert Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (67mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £266, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Four points on licence

Sam Mason (26) of McLaren Gardens, Spalding

Guilty of speeding (52mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £136, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Maria Napper (46) of Manor Close, Farcet

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone). Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Ryan Newson (25) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £76, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Paul O’Byrne (61) of Fengate, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £84, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Samual O’Connell (45) of Sineshead Bridge, Swineshead

Guilty of speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone). Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Harry Reed (21) of Garden Lane, Wisbech St Mary

Guilty of speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Colin Rodgers (40) of Braybrook, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone). Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

Ami Ruscoe (27) of Lindsells Walk, Chatteris

Guilty of speeding (41mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Three points on licence

Debbie Young (52) of Middleton, Peterborough Guilty of speeding (49mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £90. Five points on licence

Ebby Hall (30) of White Post Road, Eye

Guilty of driving with no insurance;

Guilty of failing to comply with a red traffic light; Guilty of driving with no MOT. Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Cristian Memet (28) of Muswell Road, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of a driver x3.Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for nine months

September 9

Wayne Simpson (48) of Brewster Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to sending a message which was indecent or grossly offensive; Guilty plea to breachin a restraining order; Admits breach of suspended sentence. Jailed for 22 weeks. Victim surcharge £120

Laura Smith (38) of South Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a wallet

Conditional Discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, compensation £50

September 10

Marius Dumitru (29) of Burmer Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of possession of a knife in a public place

Community order - 180 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £500. Knife to be destroyed

Laurence Rooney (30) of Small Lode, Upwell

Guilty plea to drink driving (66ugs in 100ml of breath).Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £125. Disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if course completed by 13/8/20

Mario Rodriges Campos (50) of Russell Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle. Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, cost £85. Ten points on licence