Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

August 9

Liam Brooks (22) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2

Guilty plea driving with no insurance x2

Community order - rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Rui Valente (53) of Granville Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to outraging public decency

Community order - alcohol treatment requirement for six months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 5 days. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85.

Conor Barton (20) of Church Street, Yaxley

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

Adam Blythe (24) of Tanhouse, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (75mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £276, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Nathan Cooper (29) of Windsor Close, Chatteris

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Fined £320, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Five points on licence

Charlie Down (21) of Newton Road, Ramsey

Guilty plea to speeding (87mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Five points on licence

Sharon Esposito (58) of Chandlers, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £175, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Five points on licence

James Ewart (20) of Windsor Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when condition of body work was damaged and protruding leaving a danger of injury to any person

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence

Besnik Guraj (33) of Harn Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Nine points on licence

Joanne Hobbs (52) of Silvester Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (56mph in a 40mph zone)

Four points on licence

Manuel Van Niekerk (37) of Barn Grove, Stilton

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in 40mph zone)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £100. Three points on licence - no disqualification - exceptional hardship on children who have learning difficulties

Sean Reilly (54) of Rosewood Gardens, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Ashley Robinson (30) of Abbots Drive, Crowland

Guilty plea to speeding (101mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £576, victim surcharge £57, costs £100. Six points on licence

Denis Kizin (35) of New Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to dpeeding (106mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £900, victim surcharge £90, costs £100. Six points on licence

Robert Loveridge (57) of Salix Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Mark Boucher (32) of Malthouse Lane, Ramsey

Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £100. Four points on licence - no disqualification - exceptional hardship - self employed decorater, effect on dad who has Parkinsons, mum with cataracts and young family

Mihai Ciuciuc (26) of Manor House Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving with no MOT

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months

August 12

Luke Edwards (30) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser and stole a bike (value £3,500 from SKS Auto Services)

Jailed for 20 weeks. Compensation £3,500

Svanislaw Nowinski (47) of Wellington Street, Peterborogh

Guilty plea to theft of two bottles of wine (value £15 from Tesco) x2

Guilty plea to theft of bottle of wine (value £7.50 from Tesco) x2

Guilty plea to theft of wine (value £5.50 from Asda)

Conditional discharge for two years. Compensation £35.50 (£30 to Tesco, £5.50 to Asda), costs £85

Rebecca Talbot (38) of Daymond Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Manuel Djaura (33) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis resin)

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (crack cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)

Fined £135, victim surcharge £30, costs £200. Drugs to be destroyed

Tony Jinks (32) of Western Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Callum Smiith (23) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to taking a vehicle without consent

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

August 13

Patrick Burns (52) of March Road, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Absolute discharge. Three points on licence

Indra Da Fonseca Castro Fiuza (31) of Granville Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £997, victim surcharge £90, costs £300. Six points on licence

August 14

Fahid Akhtar (27) of Thorpe Park Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Carl Cottingham (32) of Little Close, Eye

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years

Barry Warden (40) of Belt Drove, Elm

Guilty plea to theft of food, alcohol and crockery (value unknown from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of food (value £298.83 from Tesco)

Guilty plea to theft of two Christmas trees and chocolates (value £34 from Tesco)

Fined £200, compensation £100, victim surcharge £30

Lukasz Sudek (36) of Willesden Avenue, Peterborough

Found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Guilty plea to failing to surrender

Community order - 200 hours unpaid work. Compensation £1,000

Gunita Berzina (48) of Tannery Close, Bourne

Guilty plea to failing to comply with off road notification

Fined £50, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £585.42

Kashan Mubashar (43) of Cobden Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being a person who imported, produced, carried, kept, treated or disposed of controlled waste failed to secure on the transfer of waste that the transfer was to an authorised person for transport purposes

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £150

Leona Tulejova (27) of Cape Street, Mansfield

Guilty plea to depositing waste - seven bags of general items - on Edent, Peterborough

Fined £180, victim surcharge £30

August 15

Lee Chambers (34) of Drayton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to theft of Kalms Day Tablets (value £8.25 from Boots)

Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £100 (to assault victim)

Stanislaw Dabrowski (47) of Darwin Close, London

Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months

Sarah Howell (36) of Gosburton Road, Spalding

Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - Rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 25 months - can be reduced by 25 weeks if course completed by 23/1/21

Alexander Misinsky (18) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage - window (value unknown belonging to Furniture on a Budget)

Community Order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Compensation £100.

Norberto Monteiro (34) of Stagdsden, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (52ugs in 100mls of breath)

Fined £312, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 8/5/20#

Brian Nevin (24) of Hatfield Crescent, Hemel Hempstead

Guilty plea to theft of two Revitive Circulation Boosters (value £599.98 from Boots)

Jailed four months, suspended for 12 months/ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85

Oskaras Tonkunas (21) of Ashville Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £169, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Ibraaheem Tanveer (20) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Daniel Cowlbeck (30) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of two handbags (value £70 from TK Maxx)

Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £70

Joshua Hill (30 ) of Beluga Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of drill and scews (value £106 from B&Q)

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85

Keeley Mitchell (30) of St James Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Armani, a pitbull terrier)

Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Chanel, a pitbull terrier)

Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Gucci, a pitbull terrier)

Fined £100, compensation £1,000. Order made that unless an exemption is obtained within two months, all three dogs shall be destroyed

Csaba Fodor (27) of Goldings Crescent, Hatfield

Guilty plea to drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 14/9/20

Jay Johnston (20) of Boswell Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to aggravated vehicle taking

Community order - unpaid work of 150 hours. Curfew between 8pm and 6am for three months. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Tyler Lane (19) of Canberra Court, Ramsey

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Drugs to be detroyed

Grant McShane (26) of HMP Norwich

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation x2

Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in fraud

Jailed for 36 weeks