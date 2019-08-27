Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

August 9
Liam Brooks (22) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified x2
Guilty plea driving with no insurance x2
Community order - rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. 80 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Rui Valente (53) of Granville Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to outraging public decency
Community order - alcohol treatment requirement for six months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 5 days. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85.
Conor Barton (20) of Church Street, Yaxley
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
Adam Blythe (24) of Tanhouse, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (75mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £276, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Nathan Cooper (29) of Windsor Close, Chatteris
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Fined £320, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Five points on licence
Charlie Down (21) of Newton Road, Ramsey
Guilty plea to speeding (87mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Five points on licence
Sharon Esposito (58) of Chandlers, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £175, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Five points on licence
James Ewart (20) of Windsor Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle when condition of body work was damaged and protruding leaving a danger of injury to any person
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Three points on licence
Besnik Guraj (33) of Harn Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Nine points on licence
Joanne Hobbs (52) of Silvester Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (56mph in a 40mph zone)
Four points on licence
Manuel Van Niekerk (37) of Barn Grove, Stilton
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in 40mph zone)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £100. Three points on licence - no disqualification - exceptional hardship on children who have learning difficulties
Sean Reilly (54) of Rosewood Gardens, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Ashley Robinson (30) of Abbots Drive, Crowland
Guilty plea to speeding (101mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £576, victim surcharge £57, costs £100. Six points on licence
Denis Kizin (35) of New Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to dpeeding (106mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £900, victim surcharge £90, costs £100. Six points on licence
Robert Loveridge (57) of Salix Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Mark Boucher (32) of Malthouse Lane, Ramsey
Guilty plea to speeding (42mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £100. Four points on licence - no disqualification - exceptional hardship - self employed decorater, effect on dad who has Parkinsons, mum with cataracts and young family
Mihai Ciuciuc (26) of Manor House Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving with no MOT
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for six months
August 12
Luke Edwards (30) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser and stole a bike (value £3,500 from SKS Auto Services)
Jailed for 20 weeks. Compensation £3,500
Svanislaw Nowinski (47) of Wellington Street, Peterborogh
Guilty plea to theft of two bottles of wine (value £15 from Tesco) x2
Guilty plea to theft of bottle of wine (value £7.50 from Tesco) x2
Guilty plea to theft of wine (value £5.50 from Asda)
Conditional discharge for two years. Compensation £35.50 (£30 to Tesco, £5.50 to Asda), costs £85
Rebecca Talbot (38) of Daymond Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Manuel Djaura (33) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis resin)
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (crack cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)
Fined £135, victim surcharge £30, costs £200. Drugs to be destroyed
Tony Jinks (32) of Western Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Callum Smiith (23) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to taking a vehicle without consent
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
August 13
Patrick Burns (52) of March Road, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Absolute discharge. Three points on licence
Indra Da Fonseca Castro Fiuza (31) of Granville Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £997, victim surcharge £90, costs £300. Six points on licence
August 14
Fahid Akhtar (27) of Thorpe Park Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Carl Cottingham (32) of Little Close, Eye
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years
Barry Warden (40) of Belt Drove, Elm
Guilty plea to theft of food, alcohol and crockery (value unknown from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of food (value £298.83 from Tesco)
Guilty plea to theft of two Christmas trees and chocolates (value £34 from Tesco)
Fined £200, compensation £100, victim surcharge £30
Lukasz Sudek (36) of Willesden Avenue, Peterborough
Found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Guilty plea to failing to surrender
Community order - 200 hours unpaid work. Compensation £1,000
Gunita Berzina (48) of Tannery Close, Bourne
Guilty plea to failing to comply with off road notification
Fined £50, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £585.42
Kashan Mubashar (43) of Cobden Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to being a person who imported, produced, carried, kept, treated or disposed of controlled waste failed to secure on the transfer of waste that the transfer was to an authorised person for transport purposes
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £150
Leona Tulejova (27) of Cape Street, Mansfield
Guilty plea to depositing waste - seven bags of general items - on Edent, Peterborough
Fined £180, victim surcharge £30
August 15
Lee Chambers (34) of Drayton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to theft of Kalms Day Tablets (value £8.25 from Boots)
Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £100 (to assault victim)
Stanislaw Dabrowski (47) of Darwin Close, London
Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 40 months
Sarah Howell (36) of Gosburton Road, Spalding
Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - Rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 25 months - can be reduced by 25 weeks if course completed by 23/1/21
Alexander Misinsky (18) of Eaglesthorpe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage - window (value unknown belonging to Furniture on a Budget)
Community Order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Compensation £100.
Norberto Monteiro (34) of Stagdsden, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (52ugs in 100mls of breath)
Fined £312, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 8/5/20#
Brian Nevin (24) of Hatfield Crescent, Hemel Hempstead
Guilty plea to theft of two Revitive Circulation Boosters (value £599.98 from Boots)
Jailed four months, suspended for 12 months/ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 60 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85
Oskaras Tonkunas (21) of Ashville Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £169, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Ibraaheem Tanveer (20) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Fined £80, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Daniel Cowlbeck (30) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of two handbags (value £70 from TK Maxx)
Jailed for four weeks. Compensation £70
Joshua Hill (30 ) of Beluga Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of drill and scews (value £106 from B&Q)
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85
Keeley Mitchell (30) of St James Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Armani, a pitbull terrier)
Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Chanel, a pitbull terrier)
Guilty plea to possession of a dangerous dog (Gucci, a pitbull terrier)
Fined £100, compensation £1,000. Order made that unless an exemption is obtained within two months, all three dogs shall be destroyed
Csaba Fodor (27) of Goldings Crescent, Hatfield
Guilty plea to drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £450, victim surcharge £45, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if course completed by 14/9/20
Jay Johnston (20) of Boswell Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to aggravated vehicle taking
Community order - unpaid work of 150 hours. Curfew between 8pm and 6am for three months. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Tyler Lane (19) of Canberra Court, Ramsey
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85. Drugs to be detroyed
Grant McShane (26) of HMP Norwich
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation x2
Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in fraud
Jailed for 36 weeks