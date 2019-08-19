Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

August 1

Elineras Andriuska (26) of Broadway, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 21/9/21

Brendan Clarke (26) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to failing to comply with sex offences notification order x2

Jailed for six months. Victim surcharge £122

Christopher Gutteridge (24) of Stagsden, Peterborough

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty of breaching a suspended sentence

Jailed for 10 weeks. Victim surcharge £115

Gytis Markevicius (24) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £310, victim surcharge £31, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months

Peter Jackson (61) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122. Knife to be destroyed

Trevor Harris (49) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon (sledgehammer) in a public place

Jailed for 21 weeks, victim surcharge £115

August 2

Michelle Blades (36) of Hallaton Road, Peterborough

Admits breach of supervision requirements

Guilty plea to theft of baby products (value £10-£12 from One Stop Shop)

Guilty plea to theft of baby powder (value £40 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of dolls (value £200 from Beales)

Guilty plea to theft of dolls (value £400 from Beales)

Guilty plea to theft of baby milk (value £81 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to theft of baby clothes (value £194 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of handbags (value £269.95 from TK Maxx)

Guilty plea to theft of baby clothes (value £141 from John Lewis)

Jailed for 48 weeks. Compensation of £417.62 to Beales

Darren Reeves (47) of Tern Crescent, Kent

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Steven Plmley (59) of Quinton Garth, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Gary Speight (50) of Mill Lane, Whaplode

Found guilty of common assault

Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £250

Wieslav Zalikowski (51) of Lammas Gardens, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to exposure

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Defendant required to register with police in accordance with Sexual Offences Act for five years

Elroy Bot (49) of Plover Road, Essendine

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £115, victim surcharge £30, costs £100

Manuel Da Silva Remedios (50) of Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £242, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence

Taylor Jordan (20) of Ambleside Drive, Leicester

Guilty of speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence

James Mackereth (32) of Watergall, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Eight points on licence

Shawn Smith (21) of Oxford Road, Kidlington

Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £322, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence

Mindaugas Tautkus (25) of Bamber Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, costs £100. Six points on licence

August 5

Russell Ebbage (36) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Martins Elmeris (30) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of a bike

Guilty plea possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)

Guilty plea to attempted theft of a bike

Fined £250, compensation £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Christopher Allgood (46) of Jobs Lane, March

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £200

Martin McDonagh (34) of Greenham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage (one bottle of Jagermeister and one bottle of rum to value of £200 belonging to the Moorhen Pub)

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85

Francisco Rocha (23) of Pimlott Road, Bolton

Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence with Gregory Uhunamure and Sergio Ruivo

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (a belt)

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Curfew between 10pm and 5am for six months. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Drugs to be destroyed

Sergio Ruivo (26) of Leighton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence with Gregory Uhunamure and Francisco Rocha

Community order - Curfew between 10pm and 6am for six months. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Gregory Uhunamure (27) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence with Francisco Rocha and Sergio Ruivo

Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Curfew between 10pm and 5am for six months. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85

August 6

William Fletcher (36) of Flore Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - curfew between 7pm and 7am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for four months. Compensation £200, costs £85

Paul Slater (54) of Peterborough Road, Wansford

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Fined £660, compensation £750, victim surcharge £66, costs £620

Annie Coles (21) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour

Absolute discharge

August 7

Sean Fitzgerald (54) of Ashton Gardens, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to theft of three bottles of alcohol (value £75.50 from Sainsbury’s)

Compensation £75.50. Detained in courthouse for one day due to time already spent in custody

Anton Oakley (30) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for three years

Shaun Smoker (33) of YMCA, Bretton

Admits breach of supervision

Guilty plea to fraud x7

Guilty plea to failure to surrender

Jailed for 28 weeks

Faisal Mushtaq (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to having a car registered when it did not meet the insurance requirements

Fined £66, victim surcharge £30, costs £100

Denon Starkey (23) of Greenham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £60, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

August 8

David Borsut (40) of Rowledge Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to attempted theft of building bricks (value unknown from Jelson Builders)

Fined £100, compensation £50, victim surcharge £32, costs £50

Adam Muir (37) of St Matthews Road, Kettering

Guilty plea to drink driving (150ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 300 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 28/9/21

Tautvydas Rackauskas (25) of March Road, Coates

Guilty plea to drink driving (40ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £126, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months

Lukasz Raiter (28) of Earls Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to attempted theft of building bricks (value unknown from Jelson Builders)

Community order - Thinking Skills Programme and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 50 days. Fined £100, compensation £50, victim surcharge £90

Ulili Ramalho (22) of Orton Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed

Ben Rowley (24) of Stonald Avenue, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months

Joshua Stevenson (18) of Saunders Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £96, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 4/8/20

Binta Ndow (25) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough

Found guilty of theft

Community order - 150 hours of unpaid work. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £85, costs £650