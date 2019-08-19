Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

August 1
Elineras Andriuska (26) of Broadway, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 21/9/21
Brendan Clarke (26) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to failing to comply with sex offences notification order x2
Jailed for six months. Victim surcharge £122
Christopher Gutteridge (24) of Stagsden, Peterborough
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty of breaching a suspended sentence
Jailed for 10 weeks. Victim surcharge £115
Gytis Markevicius (24) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £310, victim surcharge £31, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four months
Peter Jackson (61) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122. Knife to be destroyed
Trevor Harris (49) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon (sledgehammer) in a public place
Jailed for 21 weeks, victim surcharge £115
August 2
Michelle Blades (36) of Hallaton Road, Peterborough
Admits breach of supervision requirements
Guilty plea to theft of baby products (value £10-£12 from One Stop Shop)
Guilty plea to theft of baby powder (value £40 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of dolls (value £200 from Beales)
Guilty plea to theft of dolls (value £400 from Beales)
Guilty plea to theft of baby milk (value £81 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to theft of baby clothes (value £194 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of handbags (value £269.95 from TK Maxx)
Guilty plea to theft of baby clothes (value £141 from John Lewis)
Jailed for 48 weeks. Compensation of £417.62 to Beales
Darren Reeves (47) of Tern Crescent, Kent
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Steven Plmley (59) of Quinton Garth, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (54mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Gary Speight (50) of Mill Lane, Whaplode
Found guilty of common assault
Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £250
Wieslav Zalikowski (51) of Lammas Gardens, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to exposure
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Defendant required to register with police in accordance with Sexual Offences Act for five years
Elroy Bot (49) of Plover Road, Essendine
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £115, victim surcharge £30, costs £100
Manuel Da Silva Remedios (50) of Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £242, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Six points on licence
Taylor Jordan (20) of Ambleside Drive, Leicester
Guilty of speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence
James Mackereth (32) of Watergall, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £100. Eight points on licence
Shawn Smith (21) of Oxford Road, Kidlington
Guilty plea to speeding (90mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £322, victim surcharge £32, costs £100. Three points on licence
Mindaugas Tautkus (25) of Bamber Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, costs £100. Six points on licence
August 5
Russell Ebbage (36) of Oundle Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Martins Elmeris (30) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of a bike
Guilty plea possession of class B drugs (amphetamine)
Guilty plea to attempted theft of a bike
Fined £250, compensation £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Christopher Allgood (46) of Jobs Lane, March
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £200
Martin McDonagh (34) of Greenham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage (one bottle of Jagermeister and one bottle of rum to value of £200 belonging to the Moorhen Pub)
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85
Francisco Rocha (23) of Pimlott Road, Bolton
Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence with Gregory Uhunamure and Sergio Ruivo
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (cocaine)
Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (a belt)
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Curfew between 10pm and 5am for six months. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Drugs to be destroyed
Sergio Ruivo (26) of Leighton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence with Gregory Uhunamure and Francisco Rocha
Community order - Curfew between 10pm and 6am for six months. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Gregory Uhunamure (27) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using or threatening unlawful violence with Francisco Rocha and Sergio Ruivo
Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months. Curfew between 10pm and 5am for six months. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85
August 6
William Fletcher (36) of Flore Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order - curfew between 7pm and 7am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for four months. Compensation £200, costs £85
Paul Slater (54) of Peterborough Road, Wansford
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Fined £660, compensation £750, victim surcharge £66, costs £620
Annie Coles (21) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour
Absolute discharge
August 7
Sean Fitzgerald (54) of Ashton Gardens, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to theft of three bottles of alcohol (value £75.50 from Sainsbury’s)
Compensation £75.50. Detained in courthouse for one day due to time already spent in custody
Anton Oakley (30) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance x2
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for three years
Shaun Smoker (33) of YMCA, Bretton
Admits breach of supervision
Guilty plea to fraud x7
Guilty plea to failure to surrender
Jailed for 28 weeks
Faisal Mushtaq (32) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to having a car registered when it did not meet the insurance requirements
Fined £66, victim surcharge £30, costs £100
Denon Starkey (23) of Greenham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (40mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £60, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
August 8
David Borsut (40) of Rowledge Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to attempted theft of building bricks (value unknown from Jelson Builders)
Fined £100, compensation £50, victim surcharge £32, costs £50
Adam Muir (37) of St Matthews Road, Kettering
Guilty plea to drink driving (150ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 300 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 28/9/21
Tautvydas Rackauskas (25) of March Road, Coates
Guilty plea to drink driving (40ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £126, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months
Lukasz Raiter (28) of Earls Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to attempted theft of building bricks (value unknown from Jelson Builders)
Community order - Thinking Skills Programme and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 50 days. Fined £100, compensation £50, victim surcharge £90
Ulili Ramalho (22) of Orton Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)
Admits breach of conditional discharge
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Drugs to be destroyed
Ben Rowley (24) of Stonald Avenue, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months
Joshua Stevenson (18) of Saunders Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (63ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £96, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 4/8/20
Binta Ndow (25) of Redmile Walk, Peterborough
Found guilty of theft
Community order - 150 hours of unpaid work. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £85, costs £650