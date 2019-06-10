Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

Have your say

May 20

May 20, 2019

Maqsood Ahmed of Outfield, Peterborough

Guilty plea to depositing controlled waste, namely bags of builders waste, in Outfield, Bretton.

Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £250, compensation £330.

Daniel Mavuso (42) of Lowick Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (68mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £85, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence.

Edson Pires (29) of Park Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (PC Midghall)

Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Costs £100. Compensation £50 (assault emergency worker), £200 (assault occasioning actual bodily harm).

Alexandru Diaconeasa (26) of West Water Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £110, victim surcharge £30, costs £75.

May 21, 2019

Jaime Lioveri (41) of Wisbech Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £75, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, three points on licence.

Roger Mortimer (43) of Church Street, Stilton

Guilty plea to failing to hand over ticket on a railway

Conditional discharge four months, victim surcharge £20, compensation £50.50

Jamie Ranger (31) of Fineshade Close, King’s Cliffe

Guilty plea to using an unlicensed vehicle

Fined £202, costs £85, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £23.34.

Bruno Da Silva (39) of Sherborne Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £190, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, three points on licence, no totting disqualification, as exceptional hardship found – effect on employees at building company he owns

Kevin Horvath (20) of Century Square, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £185, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for eight months.

George Longland (26) of The Briars, Sawtry

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £130, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, three points on licence. No totting disqualification as exceptional hardship found – loss of jobs as electrician and consequent effect on partner.

Mindaugas Gumuliauskas (30) of Ash Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £325, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Dr Ujeet Shrestha (34) of Barnstock, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (56mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30. Three points on licence.

May 22, 2019

Roy Barnard (29) of Capthorn Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of a class B drug (cannabis)

Fined £50.

Philip Emery (42) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of a class A drug (cocaine)

Fined £75.

Kellie Hurrel (21) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to possession of class B drug (cannabis)

Fined £100, victim surcharge 30, costs £85.

Ionut Alecu (29) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft (clothing value £177 from Primark)

Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20, costs £85.

Ricky Barrett (26) of Ragdale Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85.

Mark Chapman (33) of Gordon Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault an emergency worker (PC Clarke)

Jailed for 24 weeks - suspended for 18 months. 70 hours unpaid work, compensation £100, victim surcharge £115, costs £85.

Ian Chowles (39) of Towler Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Drug rehabilitation order for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days. Compensation £30.

Charles Day (62) of Willesden Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (112ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order – 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months – can be reduced by 24 weeks if course taken by 4/10/20.

Michael Hems (51) of Gull Lane, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (42ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Sadie Johnson (35) of Tower Close, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drink driving (166ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Alcohol treatment requirement for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days, 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four years – can be reduced by 48 weeks if course completed by 22/3/22

Liam Kurs (18) of Rowlett Road, Corby

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 56 days

Ilmars Limans (52) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (114mgs in 100ml of breath)

Community order – 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months – can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 4/10/20

Aigaus Macans (33) of Deerfield Road, March

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order – 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months –can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 25/2/21

Daniel Mila (29) of Miral Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (56ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months – can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 20/12/19

Deepak Samra (32) of One Way Street, Boston

Guilty plea to drink driving (42ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to possession of class B drug (cannabis)

Community order – 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Barnabas Milo (32) of Acer Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Guilty plea to drug driving (methylamphetamine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £150, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Mohammed Qadeer (28) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to resisting a police constable (PC Langford)

Guilty plea to resisting a police constable (PC Munro)

Guilty plea to assault an emergency worker (PC Gladders)

Jailed for two weeks on each offence, to be served concurrently (total sentence two weeks). Compensation to PC Gladders of £50.

Michael Stewart (53) of Nightingale Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Eight points on licence.

John Ward (49) of Elmfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of cash from Spa (value £40)

Guilty plea to theft of cash from Spa (value £5)

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, compensation £45.

Graham Wesley (60) of Herne Road, Ramsey St Mary

Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months – can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 1/4/20

May 23, 2019

Tammy Murphy (40) of no fixed abode

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker; Found guilty of drunk and disorderly behaviour; Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated ; Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe violence would be used

Jailed for 14 weeks

Michael Rooney (48) of Grove Lane, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to being a person who imported, produced, carried, kept, treated or disposed of controlled waste; failed to take all reasonable measures to prevent a contravention of section 33 of Environmental Protection Act 1990 by the unauthorised or harmful depositing, treatment of disposal of waste x5

Fined £5,000, compensation £400, victim surcharge £170, costs £4,300.

Bruce Wallace (58) of Wadenhoe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85.

No licence endorsement as it was on automatic renewal, but credit card had expired but had not updated.