Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

April 24 2019

Paul Rooprai (44) of Eastgate Court, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to drink driving (81ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months – can be reduced by five months if course completed by 23/09/20

Karl Broughton (24) of Celta Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (61ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months – can be reduced by four months if course completed by 23/03/20

Dawn Cooper (37) of Station Avenue, Murrow

Guilty plea to theft from Tesco (value £28.40)

Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85

Petre Graur (35) of Westgate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (91ugs) in 100ml of breath

Community order – 120 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months – can be reduced by six months if course completed by 23/08/20

Justas Grinkevigius (32) of Norman Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no test certificate

Community order – 150 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 26 months – can be reduced by six months if course completed by 23/10/20

Trevor Hunt (45) of Ashfield Road, North Walsham

Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order – 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months

Macauley Johnson-Ware (23) of Figtree Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of cannabis

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Cannabis to be destroyed

Marius Manea (43) of Granville Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Prison - 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. 200 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Mareks Ostrovskis (29) of South Brink, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly

Fined £85, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Tushal Patel (40) of Broadway Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for five years and 28 days.

Rui Rocha (29) of Crabtree, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Theren Rozario (18) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months

Haroldas Tamulis (19) of Ash Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Anatoliy Velikov (30) of Towler Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified

Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for three years and 28 days.

Laura Ward (21) of Paynels, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £100, Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Cannabis to be destroyed. Curfew for three months between 9pm and 6am. Disqualified from driving for nine months

Carols Serrano (47) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle on 17/2/19.

Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in theft

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol from Marks and Spencer (£50) on 9/3/19

Guilty plea to theft of pedal cycle on 1/3/19

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol from Marks and Spencer (value unknown) on 14/2/19

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol from Marks and Spencer (value unknown) on 13/2/19

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol from Marks and Spencer (value £40) on 31/1/19

Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in theft

Community order – drug rehabilitation requirement. Compensation of £458.

April 25, 2019

Rolandas Vorobjovas (40) of HMP Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Found guilty of driving a car with no test certificate

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £150. Eight points on licence

Marius Ceikauskas (31) of Money Bank, Wisbech

Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a thing, namely electrical incapacitation device

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £350. Weapon to be destroyed

Matthew Hiblin (42) of Cameron Road, Cambridge

Found guilty of driving with no insurance. Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £100. Six points on licence

April 26, 2019

Naheem Mohammed (29) of Windmill Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of restraining order

Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £115

Kieren Bell (21) of Holmes Drive, Wisbech

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Compensation £150

Florin Cioboata (30) of Hampton Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Jordan Croney (22) of Broad Drove, Wisbech

Guilty plea to speeding 39mph in a 30mph zone

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Kieran Horgan (24) of Ragdale Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Conditional discharge for 12 months, compensation £150, victim surcharge £20, costs £85

Kasparas Kazlovas (26) of Goodacre, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence

Liam Kettle (30) of Tasman Caravan Park, Eye

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Community order - 15 days rehabilitation requirement, victim surcharge £85

Alex Langston (26) of Morland Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (74ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 19 months – can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 15/5/20

Vasilica Sbrin (31) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (43ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £187, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months – can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 25/11/19

Marcel Serban (52) of Blandford Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (123ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months – can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 29/1/21

Karen Tanner (43) of Wildlake, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

April 25, 2019

Roxanne Stanton (27) of Kings Road, Oakham.

Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order – 80 hours of unpaid work, Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Donna Stratton (30) of Beechwood Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Found guilty of assault by beating, and offence was racially aggravated

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Guilty plea to making off without payment (taxi fare)

Prison - 14 weeks suspended for 18 months. Compensation £150 to each assault victim and £60 to taxi driver