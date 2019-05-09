Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

April 24 2019
Paul Rooprai (44) of Eastgate Court, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to drink driving (81ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months – can be reduced by five months if course completed by 23/09/20
Karl Broughton (24) of Celta Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (61ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 17 months – can be reduced by four months if course completed by 23/03/20
Dawn Cooper (37) of Station Avenue, Murrow
Guilty plea to theft from Tesco (value £28.40)
Conditional discharge for 18 months. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85
Petre Graur (35) of Westgate, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (91ugs) in 100ml of breath
Community order – 120 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months – can be reduced by six months if course completed by 23/08/20
Justas Grinkevigius (32) of Norman Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no test certificate
Community order – 150 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 26 months – can be reduced by six months if course completed by 23/10/20
Trevor Hunt (45) of Ashfield Road, North Walsham
Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order – 100 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months
Macauley Johnson-Ware (23) of Figtree Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of cannabis
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Cannabis to be destroyed
Marius Manea (43) of Granville Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Prison - 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. 200 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years.
Mareks Ostrovskis (29) of South Brink, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly
Fined £85, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Tushal Patel (40) of Broadway Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for five years and 28 days.
Rui Rocha (29) of Crabtree, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Theren Rozario (18) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months
Haroldas Tamulis (19) of Ash Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Anatoliy Velikov (30) of Towler Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified
Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Jailed for eight weeks. Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for three years and 28 days.
Laura Ward (21) of Paynels, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to driving whilst disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £100, Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Cannabis to be destroyed. Curfew for three months between 9pm and 6am. Disqualified from driving for nine months
Carols Serrano (47) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to theft of a pedal cycle on 17/2/19.
Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in theft
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol from Marks and Spencer (£50) on 9/3/19
Guilty plea to theft of pedal cycle on 1/3/19
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol from Marks and Spencer (value unknown) on 14/2/19
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol from Marks and Spencer (value unknown) on 13/2/19
Guilty plea to theft of alcohol from Marks and Spencer (value £40) on 31/1/19
Guilty plea to possession of an article for use in theft
Community order – drug rehabilitation requirement. Compensation of £458.
April 25, 2019
Rolandas Vorobjovas (40) of HMP Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Found guilty of driving a car with no test certificate
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £150. Eight points on licence
Marius Ceikauskas (31) of Money Bank, Wisbech
Guilty plea to possession of a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a thing, namely electrical incapacitation device
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £350. Weapon to be destroyed
Matthew Hiblin (42) of Cameron Road, Cambridge
Found guilty of driving with no insurance. Fined £600, victim surcharge £60, costs £100. Six points on licence
April 26, 2019
Naheem Mohammed (29) of Windmill Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of restraining order
Jailed for four months. Victim surcharge £115
Kieren Bell (21) of Holmes Drive, Wisbech
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Compensation £150
Florin Cioboata (30) of Hampton Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (68ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Jordan Croney (22) of Broad Drove, Wisbech
Guilty plea to speeding 39mph in a 30mph zone
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Kieran Horgan (24) of Ragdale Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Conditional discharge for 12 months, compensation £150, victim surcharge £20, costs £85
Kasparas Kazlovas (26) of Goodacre, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence
Liam Kettle (30) of Tasman Caravan Park, Eye
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Community order - 15 days rehabilitation requirement, victim surcharge £85
Alex Langston (26) of Morland Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (74ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 19 months – can be reduced by 19 weeks if course completed by 15/5/20
Vasilica Sbrin (31) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (43ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £187, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months – can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 25/11/19
Marcel Serban (52) of Blandford Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (123ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months – can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 29/1/21
Karen Tanner (43) of Wildlake, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
April 25, 2019
Roxanne Stanton (27) of Kings Road, Oakham.
Guilty plea to drink driving (93ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order – 80 hours of unpaid work, Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Donna Stratton (30) of Beechwood Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Found guilty of assault by beating, and offence was racially aggravated
Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody
Guilty plea to making off without payment (taxi fare)
Prison - 14 weeks suspended for 18 months. Compensation £150 to each assault victim and £60 to taxi driver