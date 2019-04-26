Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results

April 10, 2019

Kevin Brock (52) of South Brink, Wisbech

Guilty plea to theft of three magazines worth £16 from WH Smith in Wisbech on July 25, 2018

Guilty plea to theft of three magazines worth £11.85 from WH Smith in Wisbech on July 18, 2018.

Admits breach of 12 month conditional discharge imposed on May 1, 2018 for theft from a shop.

Ordered to pay compensation of £27.85, and conditionally discharged for 12 months.

Jordan Fox (24) of Silver Street, March

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance. Guilty plea to driving while disqualified.

Disqualified from driving for six months. £170 costs, £170 victim surcharge.

Victor Baiao (49)of Drayton, Bretton

Guilty plea to drink driving - 76ugs of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if he completes drink drive rehabilitation course by May 9, 2020.

Andrius Baltuska (35) of New Drove, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving - 41ugs in 100ml of breath

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance.

Fined £200, victim surcharge of £30, £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if he completes drink drive rehabilitation course by November 9, 2019.

Matthew Dienel (19) of The Sidings, Ramsey

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour towards victim A.

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour towards victim B.

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Renaldas Grigaliunas (36) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone.

Guilty plea to drink driving - 85ugs in 100ml of breath.

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Asif Khan (34) of Burwell Road, London

Guilty plea to drug driving on the A1 - 14 microgrammes of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol.

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Grant Lowrie (29) of Brook Street, Grantham

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behaviour at Peterborough Railway Station.

Fined £80, compensation £50, costs £85, victim surcharge £86.

Maria Martinzez-Abarca (54) of George Street, Woodston

Guilty plea to damaging a mobility scooter at Peterborough Railway Station.

Community order - carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation £1,500, victim surcharge £85, costs £85.

Igors Muhins (56) of Alexandra Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving - 68ugs in 100ml of breath.

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if he completes drink drive rehabilitation course by May 9, 2020.

Florin Parnau (23) of Artillery Street, Wisbech

Guilty plea to being found drunk in a highway.

Fined £60, victim surcharge £30, costs £85.

Tomas Sutkevicius (33) of Laburnum Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving - 68ugs in 100ml of breath

Community order - 150 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four years.

Paul Turner (25) of Bicknor Road, Maidstone

Guilty plea to drink driving - 77ugs in 100ml of breath.

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85, Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by five months if he completes drink drive rehabilitation course by May 9, 2020.

James Williams (38) of Whitwell, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of clothes worth £85.96 from New Look, Queensgate

Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20, costs £85.

Joshua Davidson (26) of Wisbech Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating.

Breach of suspended sentence - imposed on February 11, 2019 - 16 weeks suspended for 18 months for assault police officer x2 and assault by beating.

Jailed for six weeks, consecutive to 16 weeks (from suspended sentence). Compensation £100. Restraining order imposed.

Belinda Leek (58) of Wainwright, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being owner of dogs (greyhounds Ollywood and Rock) which were dangerously out of control and caused injury.

Guilty plea to being in charge of dogs (greyhounds Manx, Ardis, Rock, Ollywood and Purdy) which were out of control.

Guilty plea to criminal damage of a Jack Russell.

Community Order - 100 hours. Compensation of £150 (dogs out of control and caused injury), compensation £250 (criminal damage). All five dogs must be kept on a lead and muzzled in public, leads no longer than 1.5m, no more than one dog should be walked, no person under 18 should walk the dogs, otherwise the dogs will be destroyed.

Aaron Maycroft (35) of Albany Walk, Wisbech.

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly.

Conditional discharged for 12 months, victim surcharge £20, costs £70.

William Siswick (32) of St Michaels Gate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance. Guilty plea to drug driving - 11ug/l of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol.

Fined £120, surcharge £30, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 17 months

April 11, 2019

Mark Chapman (33) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to theft of 12 packets of tobacco, one mobile phone charger, one pair of glasses and cash to value of £2515. Admit breach of suspended sentence - 16 weeks suspended for 24 months imposed on 22/03/18.

Jailed for eight weeks for theft, and 16 weeks of suspended sentence activated - total sentence 24 weeks. Victim surcharge £115. Restraining order made.

Laura Farrell (28) of Crowland Road, Eye Green

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive words or behaviour.

Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20 and £85 costs.

Junaid Khan (30) of Ashfold, Bradford

Found guilty of driving with no insurance on Bretton Way.

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85, six points on licence.

Phillip Russell (49) of Henry Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of speeding - 37mph in a 30mph zone.

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, three points on licence.

Chris Sharp, White Cross, Sutton St James

Guilty plea to drink driving - 62ugs in 100ml of breath.

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Fined £270, victim surcharge £30, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months - can be reduced by 17 weeks if drink drive rehabilitation course completed by 14/03/20.

Marek Pales (32) of Saxon Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving - 53ugs in 100ml of breath.

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by three months if drink drive rehabilitation course completed by 10/11/19.

Imtiaz Rehman (55) of Springfield Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (PC Scaddon).

Found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker (PC Gilder).

Found guilty of dangerous driving.

Jailed for 16 weeks. Banned from driving for 12 months and 56 days. Compensation £50.

April 12, 2019

Benjamin Howes (34) of Reepham, Orton Brimbles

Guilty plea to theft of toiletries from Wilkos (value unknown).

Guilty plea to theft of goods from Tesco (value £20).

Guilty plea to theft of toiletries from Wilkos (value £248).

Guilty plea to theft of toiletries from Wilkos (value £292).

Guilty plea to theft of toiletries from Wilkos (value £233).

Jailed 41 weeks. Compensation £20 (Tesco) and £980 (Wilkos).

Mohammed Amin (24) of Harewood Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of an offensive weapon (wooden police-style baton).

Community order - 20 days of rehabilitation requirement. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85.

Rogerio De Jesus Freitas (40) of Hamlet Court Road, Westcliff -on-Sea

Guilty plea to drug driving - 388UG/L of Benzoylecgonine in Wisbech.

Guilty plea to possession of cannabis.

Fined £550 (driving) £100 (possession), victim surcharge £55, costs £85 disqualified from driving 16 months.

Isse Ismail (19) of Alfreton Road, Nottingham

Guilty plea to possession of cannabis.

Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20.

Francesca Lough (28) of Blackmead, Peterborough

Guilty plea to fraud.

Eight weeks prison, suspended for 12 months, 25 days rehabilitation requirement, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Vytaras Petraitis (25) of Ellerby Drive, Wisbech

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Guilty plea to possession of cannabis.

Eight weeks prison, suspended for 12 months. Curfew between 9pm and 6am every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for three months. £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs

Aaron Williams (34) of Fraserburgh Way, Orton Southgate

Guilty plea to outraging public decency x2.

Community order - 180 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85.

April 15, 2019

Stephen Hill (43) of Glebe Place, Saltcoats, Ayrshire

Guilty plea to theft of alcohol and a granola bar to value of £69.85 from Tesco.

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, Costs £85.

Christopher Pycroft (36) of Crabtree, Paston

Guilty plea to theft of sat nav and wallet.

12 weeks prison, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100.

Kamil Zgliczynski (29) of Eastgate, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving - 21ugs of cocaine.

Guilty plea to drug driving - 130 ugs - Benzoylecgonine.

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Samantha McKue (42) of Oundle Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Jailed for 28 days. Victim surcharge £115. Restraining order made.

Catherine Anderson (50) of Donaldson Court, Eastfield

Guilty plea to breach of restraining order.

Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20, costs £85.

James Bull (36) of High Causeway, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance.

Absolute discharge - special reasons - defendant misled.

Sylwester Gornik (58) of Heron Park, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle.

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £250, six points on licence.

John McMenemy (61) of Watergall, Bretton

Guilty plea to theft of Smarties (value £4) from Poundland.

Guilty plea to criminal damage of glasses belonging to PCSO Freeman.

Guilty plea to assault by beating.

Compensation £4 (Poundland), £250 (PCSO Freeman), £50 (assault by beating).

Florin Mustafa (32) of Alexandra Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding - 64mph in a 40mph zone.

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, five points on licence.

Krishna Vemulapalli (42) of Kennedy Street, Hampton Vale

Found guilty of driving using a mobile phone.

Fined £280, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Six points on licence.