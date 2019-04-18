Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results - April 4, 2019

Brandon Campbell (27) of New Road, Woodston.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to criminal damage of Queensgate shutter door. Compensation of £450. Community order - 80 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £85, costs £300.

Guilty plea to assaulting a constable. Compensation £50

Ashley Stevens (33), Lancaster Way, Yaxley.

Guilty plea to assault by beating. Community order - curfew to run between 9pm and 5am, running until July 1, on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Guilty plea to assault by beating. £50 compensation.

Guilty plea to assault by beating. £50 compensation.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results - April 5 2019

Marius Bogumilo (22), Colvile Road, Wisbech.

Guilty plea to drink driving (87ugs in 100ml of breath). Fine £300, Victim surcharge £30, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving 22 months - can be reduced by five months if he completes drink driver rehabilitation course by July 4, 2020.

Robert Booth (27), Blackmill Road, Chatteris.

Guilty plea to possession of class A drug (cocaine). Fine £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85.

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (MDMA). No separate penalty.

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (Ketamine). No separate penalty.

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs. No separate penalty.

All drugs to be destroyed.

Didzis Gegeris (29), Lime Kiln Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (80ugs in 100ml of breath). Community order. 100 hours of unpaid work. Victim Surcharge £85, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Christopher James (29), Station Road, Ramsey

Guilty plea to assault on emergency worker (PC Rolfe). Fine £50, Victim Surcharge £30, Costs £85.

Guilty plea to assault on emergency worker (PC Porter). Fine £50.

John McDonagh (29) Pennington Road, Chalfont St Peter.

Guilty plea to theft of Lego, audio speakers, blank CDs and headphones to value of £226.70 belonging to Tesco in March. Community Order made - 25 days rehabilitation requirement, 100 hours unpaid work.

Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis). Drugs to be destroyed.

Found guilty of assault by beating: Compensation £100, Victim surcharge £85, Costs £200.

Andris Ostrovskis (45), Odecroft, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of bottle of Hugo Boss aftershave, value £95 on Mar 18, belonging to Boots, Queensgate. Fine £100, compensation £95, Victim surcharge £30, Costs £85.

Guilty plea to theft of bottle of Hugo Boss aftershave on Mar 19, value £95, belonging to Boots, Queensgate. Fine £100.

Jason Turiccki (31) Gatenby, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of four toiletries sets, value £282.50, belonging to Boots. Eight weeks prison, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £115.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court results for April 8

Mohammed Fatah (21) No Fixed Abode

Guilty plea to criminal damage of glass window belonging to McDonalds in Peterborough. Six weeks prison, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £200

Andrejus Zavoronkovas (38) No Fixed Abode

Guilty plea to theft of six LOL dolls, value £66, belonging to Tesco, Wisbech. Four other offences admitted and taken into consideration. Community Order made - 80 hours of unpaid work. Compensation £225.

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court. Community Order made - 40 hours unpaid work (consecutive).

Joshua Elia (20) Barholm Road, Stamford

Admits breaching requirements of community order - failed to attend unpaid work sessions and failed to provide acceptable documentary evidence for absences. Additional 14 hours added to original 150 hours unpaid work. Costs £60.

Keeley Richardson (38), Fenfield Mews, Market Deeping

Guilty plea to speeding on the M62. Fine £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, three points on licence.

Dejohn Willis (23) Pople Drive, Alconbury Weald.

Guilty plea to drink driving. Fine £440, victim surcharge £44, Costs £125, three points on licence. No automatic ban due to special reasons - wife was taken ill, short distance, low alcohol level, roads quiet, no risk, limited alternatives.

Lee Souster (34), Malcolm Drive, Northampton

Found guilty of using mobile phone while driving on the A14, A141 at Huntingdon. Fine £184, victim surcharge £30, costs £250, six points on licence.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

results for April 9

Arons Adomatis (42) of Railway Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of possession of an open container filled wholly or partly with alcohol which you were prohibited from doing by a public space protection order in Wisbech. Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Mindaugas Arlauskas (26) of Chapel Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of possession of an open container filled wholly or partly with alcohol which you were prohibited from doing by a public space protection order in Wisbech. Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Aron Becket (41), of All Saints Close, Elm

Found guilty of possession of an open container filled wholly or partly with alcohol which you were prohibited from doing by a public space protection order in Wisbech. Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Michail Cistiakov (66) of Cannon Street, Wisbech

Found guilty of dropping litter, namely spittle in Wisbech. Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Augustus Duda (43) of Norfolk Street, Wisbech

Found guilty of possession of an open container filled wholly or partly with alcohol which you were prohibited from doing by a public space protection order in Wisbech. Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Liam Everall, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle in Garrick Walk, Peterborough. Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £269.61.

Klaudia Galary (30) of Hill Street, Wisbech

Found guilty of throwing down litter, namely a cigarette, in Wisbech. Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Kieran Logan (50) of Bradshaw Court, March

Found guilty of possession of an open container filled wholly or partly with alcohol which you were prohibited from doing by a public space protection order in Wisbech. Fine £60, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Michael Lynn, of Stonehey Road, South Dene

Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle on Wisbech Road, Thorney. Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £276.34.

Suzana Mokarova (47) of Verdun Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of throwing down litter, namely a cigarette, in Wisbech. Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Svetlana Musina (31) of Albany Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of possession of an open container filled wholly or partly with alcohol which you were prohibited from doing by a public space protection order in Wisbech. Fine £60, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Sultan Najafi - The Spice House, Lansdowne Road, Yaxley

Guilty plea to seven counts of breaching food safety and hygiene regulations in that there was inadequate lighting to ensure food and equipment used for food preparation is free from contamination. Fine £1,107, Victim surcharge £110, costs £980.36.

Iluta Ozolina (40) of Weston Miller Drive, Wisbech

Found guilty of possession of an open container filled wholly or partly with alcohol which you were prohibited from doing by a public space protection order in Wisbech. Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Raminas Sraiba (32) of Park Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of throwing down litter, namely a black bag, in Wisbech. Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Judzas Vazzaith (63) of Grosvenor Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of dropping litter, namely spittle in Wisbech.

Fine £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £196.50.

Paul Farrell (56) of North Shore Road, Skegness

Guilty of speeding on the A1 (M) at Norman Cross 101mph in a 70mph zone. Fine £646, victim surcharge £64, costs £85, six points on licence.

No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances - effect on employment as purser on long haul flight, lack of public transport.

Rekan Kakarash (21) of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance on Broadway, Peterborough. Fine £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85, six points on licence

Found guilty of driving without reasonable consideration for others in that he was seen to be driving very slowly through densely populated city centre, then randomly accelerating heavily causing his tyres to screech. No separate penalty.

Sharon Karki (43) of Tyesdale, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance. Fine £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence.

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention in that she drove on Olive Road, Dogsthorpe, and failed to give way at the junction with Central Avenue and collided with a van. No separate penalty.

Maria Kemp (48) of Rowell Way, Sawtry

Found guilty of driving with no insurance. Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention in that she drove on North Street and collided with a parked vehicle. No separate penalty.

Curtis Lovings, (26), RAF Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds.

Guilty plea to speeding on Whittlesey Road, Stanground, Peterborough, drove at 38mph in a 30mph zone. Fine £70, victim surcharge £30, three points on licence.

George Stephens (26) of Queens Walk, Stamford.

Guilty of driving without due care and attention despite warning signs and traffic marshals enforcing right turn only exit from Burghley Estate on 01/09/18, he turned left forcing marshal to take avoiding action and another forced to ground, and slightly injured. Fine £691, victim surcharge £69, costs £85, eight points. No totting disqualification as a farmer, drives tractor on public roads and would lose job.