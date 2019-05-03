Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Lists
April 16, 2019
Mahfuz Balkaya, of Fosse Road South, Leicester
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle on Allen Road, Peterborough.
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £252
Ionescu Ghita, of Drayton, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle on Portman Close, Peterborough.
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £266
Marcin Grodecki (24), of Honeyhill, Peterborough
Guilty plea to dropping litter on Broadway, Peterborough (a cigarette).
Fined £83, victim surcharge £30, costs £83
Laura Haywood, of New Garden, West Drayton
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle on Midland Road, Peterborough
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £243
Adam Johnson, of Lincoln Road, Boston
Found guilty of abandoning a motor vehicle in Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £266
Darren Pell, of Chapel Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to abandoning a motor vehicle in Mercian Court, Peterborough
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £266
April 17, 2019
Christopher Band (34) of Station Road, March
Guilty plea to being drunk in a public place (Cumbergate, Peterborough).
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly at Queensgate Bus Station
Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20
Richard Homer (32), of Wood View, Brampton
Guilty plea to possession of Class A drugs (0.09g of cocaine)
Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20
Karl Liebscher (40) of Richmond Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of chocolates (value £14) belonging to The Co-op, Loxley, Peterborough
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20, compensation £14
Emma Chappell (30) of Kingsline Close, Thorney
Guilty plea to drink drive (42ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 16/11/19
Billie-Jo Docherty-Spridgeon (21) of Oxclose, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage of police van cell
Assault emergency worker PC Kauser
Assault emergency worker police officer Jake Ficken
Using threatening abusive words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated
Community order - 40 hours of unpaid work. Compensation £75 - PC Kauser, £50 - Kake Ficken, £100 - use threatening abusive words or behaviour.
Fined £300, costs £30, victim surcharge £85
Zelda Finch (26), of Wayside Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault emergency worker PC Ellis Howe
Guilty plea to assault emergency worker PC Jamie Cooper
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, Compensation - £50 to PC Howe, £50 to PC Cooper
Holly Nash (32) of Jeffery Avenue, Wisbech
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation
16 weeks prison suspended for 24 months. 200 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £115
Francisca Pereira Sanches (42) of The Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (138ugs in 100ml of breath)
12 weeks prison suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of 25 days. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 7/6/21
Viktoras Savicius (47) of Magee Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (104ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 80 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85 disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 1/12/20
Martin Soulby (32) of Lime Kiln lane, Stilton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (58ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 26/02/20
Daryn Whiteman (24), of Southfields Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting emergency worker PC Sonia Kauser
Guilty plea to assaulting emergency worker PC Kake Ficken
Community order - 40 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £50, compensation - £75 PC Kauser, £50 PC Ficken
Liam Ballard (25), of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to burglary of charity boxes, a till containing £350 and alcohol.
Jailed for six months
Joseph Hutchinson (35), of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to burglary of charity boxes, a till containing £350 and alcohol.
Jailed for six months
Ionet Pavel (39) of Palmerston Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to burglary of Apple iPad and two bottles of whiskey from Queen’s Head Public House, Peterborough
Guilty plea to burglary of photographic equipment from Tripos Court, Cambridge
Jailed for four months on each count to be served consecutively (eight months total)
Jenty Devall (21), of Drummond Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to making off without payment (£65 taxi fare)
Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20, costs £85, compensation £60.
Tim Dhese-Biggs (26), of Pepys Road, Brampton
Guilty plea to drink drive (108ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work. £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 30/8-20
Archford Gondora (37) of Burford Road, Nottingham
Found guilty of drunk and disorderly and Peterborough Railway Station
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Leroy Jackson (24) of Dingley Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (4.6g of cannabis)
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (20g of amphetamine)
Guilty plea to driving motor vehicle with no MOT certificate
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £200, costs £85, victim surcharge £30. Drugs to be destroyed. Nine points on driving licence
Roger Jacobs (47) of Gloucester Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting emergency worker PC Law
Guilty plea to being drunk and disorderly
Compensation of £250 to PC Law. Costs £85
Lee McCarron (36) of Montrose Street, Corby
Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)
Guilty plea to drug driving on Thorpe Road, Peterborough (Delta-9-THC)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months. Cannabis to be destroyed.
Deven Thompson (25) of Elm High Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drink driving (119ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 180 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 1/12/20
Gareth Whitwell (34) of London Road, Chatteris
Guilty plea to drug driving of JCB tractor (Benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to possession of cannabis
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Cocaine to be destroyed
Barry Woodford (34), of Palmerston Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (1.7g of cocaine)
Conditional discharge for 12 mnths, victim surcharge £20, costs £85, Cocaine to be destroyed.
April 18, 2019
Leanne Francis (34) of Gleneagles Close, Kettering
Guilty plea to theft of three crates of lager belonging to Applegreen Garage, Chatteris
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation of £30.
George Frost (31) of Broadway, Yaxley
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Six months jail, suspended for 18 months. Costs £200. Knife to be destroyed.
April 23, 2019
Gahtiff Ali (27), of Millicent Road, Leyton
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention on The Willows, Glinton.
Fined £276, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, three points on driving licence
Ron Brooker (50) of RAF Alconbury
Guilty plea to speeding (41mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £143, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Four points on licence.
Julie Cosmen (54) of Browne Wilkinson Walk, Holbeach
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Bozhidar Dimitrov (34) of Northfield Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85, six points on licence
Nicolaas Dutoit (34) of Pennington, Peterborough
Driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £123, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence
Owusu Effah (64) of Edmund Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (105mph in 70mph zone)
Fined £461, victim surcharge £46, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Roman Gojda (48) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (81mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £76, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Danielle Horne (30) of Seadyke Bank, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention.
Fined £330, victim surcharge £33, costs £85. Seven points on licence
Anrei Ilcea (28) of Gladstone Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance.
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Paul Jolley (46) of Deanscroft, Knebworth
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident on Bishop’s Road
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident on Bishop’s Road
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Community order - 50 hours unpaid work. Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Arentas Kafitulovas (27) of Myrtle Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (105mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 days.
Edmund Lotcho (54), of Back Lane, Holbeach
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver.
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months.
Cristian Memet (27), of Muswell Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Found guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Eight points on licence.
Mohammed Nasarat (27), of Henry Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.