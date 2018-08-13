Peterborough Labour MP Fiona Onasanya to stand trial for perverting the course of justice alongside her brother

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya will stand trial in November after pleading not guilty to one counts of perverting the course of justice.

Ms Onasanya appeared at The Old Bailey in London today (Monday) along side her brother, Festus Onasanya, where the pair entered not guilty pleas to all the counts they face.

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya arrives at The Old Bailey today. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Ms Onasanya is jointly charged with one count of perverting the course of justice with her brother, while Mr Onasanya also faces two further counts on his own.

The first count relates to July 24 2017, and alleges that Ms Onasanya and her brother claimed a car caught speeding was being driven by someone else, when it is said Ms Onasanya was behind the wheel.

The second charge alleges the pair tried to blame someone else when it is claimed Festus was caught speeding on August 23 last year.

The charge relating to Festus Onasanya alone relates to a similar allegation on June 17 2017.

The allegations against Ms Onasanya came to light at the end of last month - two weeks after she first appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court for a preliminary hearing relating to the case.

The trial is set to take place at the Old Bailey on November 12.

A pre-trial hearing will be held on October 26.

The case has gained national attention and there was a large amount of press from national broadcasters and news outlets present at the court today.,

She has wearing a black suit and sunglasses as she arrived at court today, Mr Onasanya was dressed in a green jacket and jeans.

Last month on Twitter she said: "I will be robustly defending all these allegations, and strongly refute any suggestions that I have broken the law."