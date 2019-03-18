Peterborough jogger attacked by man who tried to steal her mobile phone

A woman has been attacked by a man while jogging near Coneygree Road in Stanground, Peterborough, at 7pm yesterday evening (Sunday, March 17).

The victim was jogging through an alleyway adjacent to Havelock Drive in Stanground near to Southfields allotments when she was grabbed by a man who tried unsuccessfully to steal her mobile phone.

Police news

In her struggle to escape the woman received a blow to the side of her face, which has resulted in minor injuries.

Thankfully she managed to escape.

The man is described as a white, around 5ft 4ins, average build and wearing a dark hooded tracksuit top, a dark scarf across his face, dark trousers and white trainers.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the Coneygree Road/Havelock Drive area last night, in particular to two white men, one wearing a black padded jacket with fair hair and the other with black hair wearing a blue rain coat who were in the area prior to the attack and may have seen something.

Anybody with information should call Cambridgeshire Constabulary on 101 and quote reference number 35/18838/19.