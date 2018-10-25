Peterborough house fire initially thought to be arson now being treated as ‘not suspicious.’

A fire which ripped through a Peterborough house leading to a family of four being rescued was not started deliberately, police have revealed.
The blaze started at 7.30am yesterday (Wednesday) in South View, Walton, Peterborough.
Three adults and a child had to be rescued from the flames, with one person needing hospital treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation.
Yesterday, a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said arsonists were behind the incident, and police appealed for help to find the culprits.
However, after further investigations took place in the house yesterday, today a police spokesman said the cause of the fire was now ‘non suspicious.’
A large police cordon had been placed around the home while the emergency services worked at the scene.