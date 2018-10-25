Peterborough house fire initially thought to be arson now being treated as ‘not suspicious.’

A fire which ripped through a Peterborough house leading to a family of four being rescued was not started deliberately, police have revealed.

The blaze started at 7.30am yesterday (Wednesday) in South View, Walton, Peterborough.

The scene in South View Road this morning. Photo: Craig Thomas Campbell

Three adults and a child had to be rescued from the flames, with one person needing hospital treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Yesterday, a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said arsonists were behind the incident, and police appealed for help to find the culprits.

However, after further investigations took place in the house yesterday, today a police spokesman said the cause of the fire was now ‘non suspicious.’

A large police cordon had been placed around the home while the emergency services worked at the scene.

The scene in South View Road this morning. Photo: Craig Thomas Campbell