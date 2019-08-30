The Hotpoint trailer park fire off Shrewsbury Avenue

Peterborough Hotpoint fire: Five teenagers arrested after £2m worth of damage caused

Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with the large fire which took place at Hotpoint last night (Thursday).

The emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at a trailer park in Shrewsbury Avenue. About £2 million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. The huge incident saw loud explosions go off in Peterborough and a cloud of smoke fill the air. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19.

Photo from @EyePeterborough at Crescent Bridge

1. Hotpoint fire in Peterborough

Photo from @EyePeterborough at Crescent Bridge
Buy a Photo
Photo from @snufflemoo in Hampton

2. Hotpoint fire in Peterborough

Photo from @snufflemoo in Hampton
Buy a Photo
Photo from Adam Pallister in Hampton Vale

3. Hotpoint fire in Peterborough

Photo from Adam Pallister in Hampton Vale
Buy a Photo
Photo from Ally Hall in Hampton Hargate

4. Hotpoint fire in Peterborough

Photo from Ally Hall in Hampton Hargate
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 15