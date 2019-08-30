Peterborough Hotpoint fire: Five teenagers arrested after £2m worth of damage caused

Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with the large fire which took place at Hotpoint last night (Thursday).

The emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at a trailer park in Shrewsbury Avenue. About £2 million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. The huge incident saw loud explosions go off in Peterborough and a cloud of smoke fill the air. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19.

