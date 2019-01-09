Peterborough hair and beauty training academy burgled

A hair and beauty training academy in Peterborough has been burgled.

Burghley Academy in Bishop’s Road was broken into yesterday (Tuesday, January 8) between 10pm and 11.30pm.

Electrical items were stolen.

Officers, including those trained in forensics, attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/1760/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.