Peterborough garage owner jailed for conning customers out of nearly £100,000

A garage owner has been jailed for 27 months for defrauding friends and customers out of more than £91,000.

Luke Mills, 38, of The Cloisters, Eye, was sentenced on Friday (May 25) at Peterborough Crown Court.

JAILED: Luke Mills

The court heard how Mills used his position as the owner of Edgerley Park Motor Dealership, on Peterborough Road, Eye, to acquire his victim’s details in order to apply for finance from multiple insurance companies on the same vehicle.

Mills pleaded guilty to nine charges of fraud between January, 2015 and April, 2016. Throughout this period he repeatedly lied to his victims so he would continue to receive illicit payments.

DC Aaz Tourabi said: “Many of Mills’s victims came to him as a trusted professional, which he exploited for his own financial gain.

“This sentence reflects the tough stance the criminal justice system takes on fraud and I applaud the perseverance of the victims in helping to bring Mills to justice.”