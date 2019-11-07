Peterborough fly-tipping increases as tyres, fridges and even an animal carcass are dumped in the city

Thousands more cases of fly-tipping are reported in Peterborough than the rest of Cambridgeshire combined, new figures have revealed.

During the 2018/19 financial year there were 7.282 incidents of fly-tipping in Peterborough. In Cambridge, Huntingdonshire, Fenland, East Cambridegshire and South Cambridgeshire, there was a combined 4,367 incidents, according to statistics released today by Defra.

Fly tipping at Bringhurst woods, Orton Goldhay EMN-190909-153255009

The latest statistics show there were 2,218 tonnes of waste dumped - up by 329 from the previous year.

The Peterborough figure increased compared to 2017/18, when there were 7,198 incidents. The record came in 2016/17, when there were 8,186.

The 2018/19 figures show that household waste was the biggest problem, with 5,515 incidents in the city.

There were 18 incidents involving dangerous asbestos, 288 involving white goods and 71 involving tyres. There was even one recorded case of an animal carcass being dumped.

Fly tipping at Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay EMN-190411-140213009

However, figures from Peterborough City Council show that between April and September this year there has been a fall in the waste fly-tipped, compared to the same period last year.

This year there were 3,116 fly-tipping incidents in the city, with a total of 965 tonnes dumped. Last year, there were 4,126 incidents, with a total of 1,519 tonnes of waste.