Peterborough firefighters kept busy by large bonfire and garage blazes

Peterborough firefighters were kept busy by three fires yesterday.

Crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were firstly called out at 4.47pm to Old Oundle Road, Wittering, where they found a garage on fire.

Fire news

The fire had been started accidentally.

Then at 10.14pm crews from the same stations were called to Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, where they found a fire in the open.

The fire was started deliberately, and anyone with any information should call police on 101, submit a report by visiting www.cambs.police.uk or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Finally, a crew from Thorney was called out at 11.58pm to Wisbech Road, Thorney, to a large, unattended bonfire.

The cause of the fire was accidental, but a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following top tips for people with a bonfire:

. Build your bonfire well clear of buildings, garden sheds, fences and hedges

. Never use flammable liquids to start a bonfire, and never burn dangerous items such as aerosol cans, paint tins, foam furniture, or batteries

. Don’t leave bonfires unattended. An adult should supervise it until it has burnt out. If it has to be left, damp it down with plenty of water

. Always keep a bucket of water or a hosepipe nearby in case of fire

. Check the weather - avoid lighting bonfires in high winds.