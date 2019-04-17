Peterborough fast food delivery driver robbed at knifepoint - two arrested

Two people have been arrested after a fast food delivery driver in Peterborough was robbed at knifepoint.

It is the latest shocking attack on a takeaway delivery driver after police revealed three further robberies had occurred in little over 48 hours last week.

The latest incident saw the force called just before midnight last night (Tuesday) to attend Danes Close in Eastfield.

The victim was not injured.

Three teenagers, two aged 18 and one aged 17, were all arrested nearby and are currently in custody.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are keeping an open mind as to whether this offence is connected to other recent robberies of delivery drivers in Peterborough.”

Previous incidents include a robbery at about 10.35pm on Thursday (April 11) in Eastholm Close, Eastfield Road.

Other attacks occurred in Holmes Way, Paston, at about 2.20am on Saturday (April 13) and in Dunstan Court, Eastfield, at about 12.35am on Sunday morning (April 14).

In the first three incidents victims delivering food were attacked by a group of men who made off with the food and cash.

A 26-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in connection with those incidents and has now been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on April 29.

Advice to keep delivery drivers safe

· Use a database of all telephone order customers, containing addresses, telephone numbers and details of the customer. All orders can then be verified by telephone. Obviously, if an address has been used to make a bogus call in the past, this address should be refused service. Having a database will give you good evidence for this, should there be a complaint.

· When an order is placed, call the telephone number for that address to confirm that they have placed an order or not and that the address is correct.

· Use a credit/debit card system for all telephone/online orders, again eliminating the need to carry cash. Consider the ‘pay cash’ on delivery option from your website. Pre-paying for food eliminates the need for staff to carry cash and therefore mitigates the risk of a crime occurring.

· Consider going to some areas in pairs, especially at night.

· Always use customer call backs, either by the delivery driver or staff at the store.

· Make sure you have a personal attack alarm on your person.

· Customers must come to the vehicle to collect orders; this negates the need for the delivery staff to leave their vehicle, which can be kept locked and therefore gives a level of security to staff.

· Use your judgement on whether a situation feels safe or not and never take risks.

