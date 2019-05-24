Peterborough enforcement service promises action over ‘defacement of environment with advertisements’

The Peterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service (PES) has promised action over what it describes as the “defacement of the local environment with advertisements”.

Writing on Twitter, the PES tweeted: “The authority has recently seen an increase in fly posting, Fly-posting is the defacement of the local environment with advertisements usually attached illegally to street furniture. We will take enforcement action if we can identify those responsible #lovepeterborough.”

The PES is made up officers from a number of authorities in Peterborough, including police and the city council.

It has powers to tackle a range of offences such as fly-tipping and illegal parking.